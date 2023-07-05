CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants MCQs

CBSE 12th Maths Determinants MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Chapter 4 Determinants.

Maths 12th Determinants MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the year-end board exams for class 12, which is considered among the top and most difficult papers in the country. It’s the biggest test in a school student’s life and holds significant importance in choosing a career.

The board exam constitutes a vast syllabus and comprises various types of questions like long-answer, short answer and objective multiple-choice questions. The MCQs are often tricky and time-taking so every student must practice them thoroughly before exams. The CBSE Class 12 maths paper MCQs are particularly challenging.

Maths is a major subject in class 12, and the MCQ section is the most scoring one. However, intensive practice is required, especially for CBSE 12th Maths chapter 4 Determinants MCQs.

But hard work and a good understanding of the basics are key. On that note, we bring you the following MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants to boost your score.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants

Question 1: If A is a square matrix of order 3 and |A| = 5, then the value of |2A′| is

(a) -10

(b) 10

(c) -40

(d) 40

Answer: (d) 40

Question 2: The area of a triangle with vertices (–3, 0), (3, 0) and (0, k) is 9 sq. units. The value of k will be

(a) 9

(b) 3

(c) -9

(d) 6

Answer: (b) 3

Question 3: If A and B are invertible square matrices of size n x , then which of the following is not true?

(a) det (AB) = det(A)det(B)

(b) det (kA) = kn det(A)

(c) det (A+B) = det(A) + det(B)

(d) det (AT) = 1/ det(A-1)

Answer: (c) det (A+B) = det(A) + det(B)

Question 4: The system of linear equations x+y+z=2, 2x+y-2=3, 3x+2y+kz=4 has a unique solution, if k is not equal to

(a) 4

(b) -4

(c) 0

(d) 3

Answer: (c) 0

Question 5: Which of the following is correct?

(a) Determinant is a square matrix.

(b) Determinant is a number associated with a matrix.

(c) Determinant is a number associated with a square matrix.

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Determinant is a number associated with a square matrix.

Question 6: If A is an invertible matrix of order 2, then det (A–1) is equal to

(a) det (A)

(b) 1/det (A)

(c) 1

(d) 0

Answer: (b) 1/det (A)

Question 7:

Answer: (b)

Question 8: (a) 0

(b) -(a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)

(c) (a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)

(d) 1

Answer: (b) -(a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)

Question 9:

(a) 9x2 (x + y)

(b) 9y2 (x + y)

(c) 3y2 (x + y)

(d) 7x2 (x + y)

Answer: (b) 9y2 (x + y)

Question 10:

Answer: (c) 1

