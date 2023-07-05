CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants MCQs

Maths 12th Determinants MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the year-end board exams for class 12, which is considered among the top and most difficult papers in the country. It’s the biggest test in a school student’s life and holds significant importance in choosing a career.
The board exam constitutes a vast syllabus and comprises various types of questions like long-answer, short answer and objective multiple-choice questions. The MCQs are often tricky and time-taking so every student must practice them thoroughly before exams. The CBSE Class 12 maths paper MCQs are particularly challenging.
Maths is a major subject in class 12, and the MCQ section is the most scoring one. However, intensive practice is required, especially for CBSE 12th Maths chapter 4 Determinants MCQs.
But hard work and a good understanding of the basics are key. On that note, we bring you the following MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants to boost your score.
MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants
Question 1: If A is a square matrix of order 3 and |A| = 5, then the value of |2A′| is
(a) -10
(b) 10
(c) -40
(d) 40
Answer: (d) 40
Question 2: The area of a triangle with vertices (–3, 0), (3, 0) and (0, k) is 9 sq. units. The value of k will be
(a) 9
(b) 3
(c) -9
(d) 6
Answer: (b) 3
Question 3: If A and B are invertible square matrices of size n x , then which of the following is not true?
(a) det (AB) = det(A)det(B)
(b) det (kA) = kn det(A)
(c) det (A+B) = det(A) + det(B)
(d) det (AT) = 1/ det(A-1)
Answer: (c) det (A+B) = det(A) + det(B)
Question 4: The system of linear equations x+y+z=2, 2x+y-2=3, 3x+2y+kz=4 has a unique solution, if k is not equal to
(a) 4
(b) -4
(c) 0
(d) 3
Answer: (c) 0
Question 5: Which of the following is correct?
(a) Determinant is a square matrix.
(b) Determinant is a number associated with a matrix.
(c) Determinant is a number associated with a square matrix.
(d) None of these
Answer: (c) Determinant is a number associated with a square matrix.
Question 6: If A is an invertible matrix of order 2, then det (A–1) is equal to
(a) det (A)
(b) 1/det (A)
(c) 1
(d) 0
Answer: (b) 1/det (A)
Question 7:
Answer: (b)
Question 8: (a) 0
(b) -(a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)
(c) (a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)
(d) 1
Answer: (b) -(a-b)(b-c)(c-a)(a+b+c)
Question 9:
(a) 9x2 (x + y)
(b) 9y2 (x + y)
(c) 3y2 (x + y)
(d) 7x2 (x + y)
Answer: (b) 9y2 (x + y)
Question 10:
Answer: (c) 1
