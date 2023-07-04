CBSE Determinants Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Maths, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: The new school session is ongoing, and students are preparing for the term-end board exams with dedication. The CBSE Class 12 board exams are regarded as among the most difficult and important papers in the country. Lakhs of students give the exam every year.

Mathematics is a popular subject that many students opt for but it's also quite tough, especially chapters like matrices and determinants. Learning and applying an entire year’s worth of concepts, identities and formulae to solve a few questions is a challenging task.

But acing the board exams is essential for all students. It’s impossible to go over all the chapters and topics in the final stage of exam preparation. However, one amazing tool to practice and revise CBSE class 12 maths is a mind map.

A mind map is an infographic representation of data where topics are explained briefly and connected to one central idea. You can create your own mind map to refer to later while studying or check out the following determinants mind map at Jagran Josh. To learn determinants, you need to have an understanding of matrices. We have covered the mind map and important questions of matrices as well in the following sections.

You can check out the detailed CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 4 Determinants mind map here.

Determinants

Determinants are one of the most important topics in CBSE Class 12 maths and is also necessary for computer science, physics and advanced maths. If you’re planning on pursuing a career in statistics, engineering or programming, you should be familiar Determinants & Matrices of class 12.

You can check out the comprehensive mind map for Determinants and also download the PDF.

CBSE 12th Maths Chapter 4 Determinants Mind Map

