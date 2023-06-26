CBSE Relations and Functions Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Maths, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: The new school session is underway, and most students have begun their preparation for the next board exams. Class 12 is no joke and requires consistent practice. The pressure of the board exams and stress has adversely many students. So, it’s important to know the right syllabus, marking scheme and unit weightage before starting your preparation.

One great tool for quickly revising or summing up a topic is a mind map. It can help students and teachers alike in their respective education duties. A mind map is a diagram in which information is represented visually through maps, lines, graphs, and flow charts, all stemming from a central idea.

A mind map is a fascinating way of studying and is growing in popularity among students. Today, we cover the mind map of CBSE Class 12 Maths. The relations and functions chapter in Book 1 is among the most important topics, and a long answer question is usually asked in the final exams. You can check and download a PDF of the detailed mind map of the Class 12 Maths Relations and Functions chapter here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: Relations and Functions

