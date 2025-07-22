Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) conducts the Bihar NEET UG Counselling under UGMAC, specially for state quota seats that are 85% in MBBS/BDS courses.
Also, check: AP NEET UG Counselling 2025
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates and Timeline
Students can check the important dates and timeline below:
|
Event
|
Tentative Dates
|
NEET UG 2025 Result Declaration
|
14 June 2025
|
Bihar UGMAC Registration Opens
|
15 August 2025 (expected)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
19 August 2025
|
Choice Filling & Locking – Round 1
|
August 2025 (3rd–4th week)
|
Seat Allotment (Round 1) & Reporting
|
Late August 2025 (estimated)
|
Round 2 Counselling
|
September 2025
|
Mop-Up & Stray Vacancy Rounds
|
October–November 2025
Note: These are tentative dates and students can check the final timeline once the date is OUT for the same.
How To Register For Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025?
-
Go to the official BCECEB UGMAC section on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
-
Complete the online form and provide your NEET roll number, marks, along with personal details.
-
Upload the scanned photograph and the signature.
-
Pay the required registration fees. After filling the registration form, access the seat matrix, which is sent by NMC.
-
Fill in the preferred colleges and lock your choices before the deadline. Seat will be allotted as per the NEET rank.
-
If the seats are allotted, all students must upload their documents.
What Is Seat Matrix?
The seat matrix shows the number of seats in BDS/MBBS across Bihar’s medical colleges. Most of the institutes publish the matrix before counselling. Make sure you plan it and choose your choices accordingly.
What is the Eligibility for Bihar NEET Counselling 2025?
-
Students must have qualified NEET UG exam 2025.
-
Candidates must be a permanent resident of Bihar.
-
There must be no upper limit on marks. You just need to meet cut-off.
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required
Students must keep the following documents ready for the Bihar NEET Counselling 2025:
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
-
Bihar Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)
-
Caste/Category Certificate
-
Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-size Photos
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Date of Birth Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)
Bihar’s NEET UG Counselling is expected to begin in mid-August 2025. Students must stay updated on BCECEB’s official portal and complete their registration on time.
Other Related Links
Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation