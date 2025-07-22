Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) conducts the Bihar NEET UG Counselling under UGMAC, specially for state quota seats that are 85% in MBBS/BDS courses.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates and Timeline

Students can check the important dates and timeline below:

Event Tentative Dates NEET UG 2025 Result Declaration 14 June 2025 Bihar UGMAC Registration Opens 15 August 2025 (expected) Last Date to Apply 19 August 2025 Choice Filling & Locking – Round 1 August 2025 (3rd–4th week) Seat Allotment (Round 1) & Reporting Late August 2025 (estimated) Round 2 Counselling September 2025 Mop-Up & Stray Vacancy Rounds October–November 2025

Note: These are tentative dates and students can check the final timeline once the date is OUT for the same.