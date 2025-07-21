Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET Counselling 2025 schedule has been released. The first round of counselling will be held from July 30, 2025. Under the management of NRI quotas, the AP NEET counselling is held for 100% of seats in private institutions, while 85% seats of BDS and MBBS seats are there in government colleges.
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates & Deadlines
Students can check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 important dates here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
AP State Merit List Release
|
July 8, 2025
|
Registration Start
|
August 2025 (expected)
|
Choice-Filling Window
|
August 2025
|
Provisional Seat Allotment
|
August 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted College
|
August 2025
|
Round 2 / Mop-up Rounds
|
September–October 2025
AP NEET Counselling 2025 Website
The official website for AP NEET Counselling is ugcounselling.ysruhs.com. With the help of this portal, students can:
-
Register through the website online
-
Upload the important documents
-
Fill out the references
-
Check the allotment results
-
Download the admission orders
NEET AP Counselling 2025 Registration Process
-
Go to the official YSRUHS counselling portal. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in.
-
Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees.
-
Then comes the choice filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline.
-
A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.
-
Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college.
-
If any seats remain, then round 2 or mop-up rounds happen in September-October.
NEET UG Counselling Seat Matrix Snapshot 2025
Students can check the set matrix snapshot here:
|
College Type
|
MBBS Seats
|
BDS Seats
|
Govt Colleges
|
~3,385
|
140
|
Private Colleges
|
~3,400
|
1,400
What About AIQ Counselling?
AIQ (15%) is handled by MCC. According to MCC:
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Additional Information
|
Registration Window
|
July 21–28, 2025
|
Choice-filling & Locking
|
July 22–28, 2025
|
Up to 11:55 PM
|
Seat Allotment
|
July 29–30, 2025
|
Results on July 31, 2025
|
Reporting
|
August 1–6, 2025
AP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required
Students must keep the following documents ready for the AP NEET Counselling 2025:
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
-
AP Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)
-
Caste/Category Certificate
-
Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-size Photos
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Date of Birth Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)
Who can apply? (Eligibility)
-
Qualified NEET UG 2025 candidates should have a valid AP state Domicile.
-
Minimum age should be 17 by December 31, 2025.
-
Minimum qualifying marks: General ≥ 50%, SC/ST ≥ 40%.
-
Students must have a valid caste/EWS/domicile certificate.
-
Must have completed 10+2 (PCB + English).
