Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: If students wish to enrol in Andhra Pradesh’s MBBS or BDS programs, they must be aware of the state’s counselling procedure. This article will help students understand NEET UG Counselling in Andhra Pradesh.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 21, 2025, 12:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET Counselling 2025 schedule has been released. The first round of counselling will be held from July 30, 2025. Under the management of NRI quotas, the AP NEET counselling is held for 100% of seats in private institutions, while 85% seats of BDS and MBBS seats are there in government colleges. 

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates & Deadlines

Students can check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 important dates here: 

Event

Date

AP State Merit List Release

July 8, 2025

Registration Start

August 2025 (expected)

Choice-Filling Window

August 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment

August 2025

Reporting to Allotted College

August 2025

Round 2 / Mop-up Rounds

September–October 2025

AP NEET Counselling 2025 Website

The official website for AP NEET Counselling is ugcounselling.ysruhs.com. With the help of this portal, students can: 

  • Register through the website online

  • Upload the important documents

  • Fill out the references

  • Check the allotment results

  • Download the admission orders

NEET AP Counselling 2025 Registration Process

  • Go to the official YSRUHS counselling portal. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in. 

  • Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees. 

  • Then comes the choice filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline. 

  • A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.

  • Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college. 

  • If any seats remain, then round 2 or mop-up rounds happen in September-October.

NEET UG Counselling Seat Matrix Snapshot 2025

Students can check the set matrix snapshot here: 

College Type

MBBS Seats

BDS Seats

Govt Colleges

~3,385

140

Private Colleges

~3,400

1,400

What About AIQ Counselling?

AIQ (15%) is handled by MCC. According to MCC:

Activity

Dates

Additional Information

Registration Window

July 21–28, 2025

  

Choice-filling & Locking

July 22–28, 2025

Up to 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment

July 29–30, 2025

Results on July 31, 2025

Reporting

August 1–6, 2025

  

AP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready for the AP NEET Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard

  • AP Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)

  • Caste/Category Certificate

  • Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card

  • NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)

Who can apply? (Eligibility)

  • Qualified NEET UG 2025 candidates should have a valid AP state Domicile.

  • Minimum age should be 17 by December 31, 2025.

  • Minimum qualifying marks: General ≥ 50%, SC/ST ≥ 40%.

  • Students must have a valid caste/EWS/domicile certificate.

  • Must have completed 10+2 (PCB + English).

Other Related Links

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2025

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News