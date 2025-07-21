Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET Counselling 2025 schedule has been released. The first round of counselling will be held from July 30, 2025. Under the management of NRI quotas, the AP NEET counselling is held for 100% of seats in private institutions, while 85% seats of BDS and MBBS seats are there in government colleges.

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates & Deadlines

Students can check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 important dates here:

Event Date AP State Merit List Release July 8, 2025 Registration Start August 2025 (expected) Choice-Filling Window August 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment August 2025 Reporting to Allotted College August 2025 Round 2 / Mop-up Rounds September–October 2025