Brain teasers have proven to be a great way to keep your mind active while you have some fun. Whether you are solving riddles, cracking codes or finding hidden objects, these puzzles offer the perfect mix of entertainment as well as mental workout.

Today we bring you one popular brain teaser that is keeping people hooked. The challenge is known as “spot the mistake” puzzle. The concept is simple, you will be presented with an image that looks simple but there is an error that is hidden in the image. It can be in any form such as a misplaced object, an unusual detail or something that clearly doesn’t follow the logic.

Now, it’s your turn to test those skills and see how legendary you are!

We’ve got a fun challenge for you: Take a look at this image of a work desk. At the first glance you will notice that everything seems fine. However, there is a small mistake that is hidden in this image and your task is to find that hidden mistake within a time limit of 9 seconds.