When we try to solve a brain teaser, we use important skills like reasoning, problem-solving, and logical thinking. These puzzles encourage us to look at problems from new perspectives and find creative ways to solve them.

Brain teasers are like fun little challenges for the mind. They make us think in different ways, question what we know, and give us that satisfying “Aha!” moment when we finally figure them out. While they’re entertaining, they also do more than just pass the time—they’re great for keeping our brains sharp.

Today, we bring you one popular brain teaser that is stumping the internet. In this puzzle you will witness three scientists wearing lab coats. The challenge is to find an impostor among these people who is not a scientist within a certain amount of time which is just 17 seconds.

So, do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?

If yes, then take up this challenge and find the hidden impostor in 17 seconds.

Start the timer and let the hunt begin!

Try: Are You Quick at Maths and Confident Your IQ Is 123 or More? See If You Can Rearrange These Matchsticks to Fix the Equation!

Brain Teaser: Find the Hidden Person Who is Not a Scientist in 17 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Any luck finding the hidden impostor? Come on, this puzzle is super easy and you can do it!

Just concentrate and try to look for something unusual that is popping out to your eyes.