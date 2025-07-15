Brain teaser puzzles are a fun and exciting way that challenges your mind and gives a mental workout. These puzzles are designed to test how well you can think outside the box and how accurate are your problem solving skills. Whether it’s a tricky math riddle, or a visual puzzle, brain teasers push you to look at things differently and think more creatively. They may seem simple at first, but the more you focus, the more you realize they require deep thinking and attention to detail. Solving brain teasers can also boost memory, improve concentration, and give you a great sense of achievement. Plus, they’re a lot of fun for people of all ages. So, to test your problem solving skills, we bring you a brain teaser that requires sharp observation skills and knowledge of day-to-day life. In the image below, you will witness two women who are cleaning a room.

Your challenge? Well, you need to grab your search glasses and observe the scene to find the thief among the two women. Do you have the deductive skills of a true detective? If yes, then take up this challenge and solve the mystery in 11 seconds. Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best Sherlock! Try: Only Those With Detective-Level Deduction Skills Can Find What’s Wrong in This Tricky Puzzle—Can You? Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Thief in 11 Seconds Source: BrightSide So, how is your search going? Were you able to spot who is the thief in this challenging puzzle?

Solving brain teasers in a time limit helps to improve your focus and your deductive skills get better as well. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over! Try finding the thief if you haven’t found it yet. 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! It’s time to put back your detective glasses as the time limit has come to an end.