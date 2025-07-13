Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see there is a refrigerator where many food items are placed and all of them have a pair except one of them.

Your challenge? Well, you need to find that odd object that doesn't have a pair.

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden object without a pair in just 9 seconds.