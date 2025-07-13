Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
This puzzle isn’t a test of trivia or facts—it’s a real measure of how closely you pay attention to what you see. It challenges your ability to focus, filter out distractions, and detect subtle differences that most people overlook. In the image, you’ll find a group of food items arranged to look nearly identical. But hidden among them is one item that quietly breaks the pattern. It doesn’t have a pair like the rest—and that’s the catch. What makes this puzzle tricky is that the odd food isn’t obviously different. It’s intentionally designed to blend in so well that your brain might pass over it several times without noticing. That’s why solving this kind of visual challenge requires more than just good eyesight.

Nikhil Batra
ByNikhil Batra
Jul 13, 2025, 14:33 IST
Find the Hidden Food Without A Pair
Find the Hidden Food Without A Pair

Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see there is a refrigerator where many food items are placed and all of them have a pair except one of them. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to find that odd object that doesn't have a pair.  

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden object without a pair in just 9 seconds. 

So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills? 

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best. 

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Food Without a Pair

foodpair-puzzle

Source: Bright Side

How is your search going? Did you find the hidden food without a pair? 

Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.

This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure. 

If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.

Hurry up! The limit is about to finish! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 9 seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden object without a pair then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well. 

Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the impostor is hiding! 

Find the Food Without a Pair- Answer 

foodpair-sol

Source: Bright Side

If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the robots. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

