Brain teasers are more than just a funny fill-in – they help teach valuable critical thinking and problem solving skills as well!

These puzzles and problems vary greatly in shape and size, but they’re all crafted to make you think in unusual ways.

Brain teasers are not just for adults. There are many riddles for kids that have been created specifically to pique their interest and stump them while being fun and entertaining at the same time.

They can also be a wonderful social activity, pitting your wits against your friends and family to see who can crack the puzzle first.

Brain teasers are everywhere! You’ll see them in books, you’ll read about them in magazines, you’ll surf on websites and you can even have them on an app.

There are even brain teaser challenges you can participate in to test your skills against others.