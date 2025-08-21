Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday August 21: Schools Closed in Una, Kullu and Mandi Districts, Check Latest Updates Here

Schools in several districts of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed today due to heavy rain, cloudbursts and landlisdes faced in the area. Roads are closed and students have been asked to keep in touch with school authorities regarding latest updates. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 09:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed August 21
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh’s Amb and Garet subdivisions of Una will remain closed today, August 21. As per reports, areas of Una, Kullu and Mandi districts have been receiving heavy rain, prompting the closure of educational institutions in the region. 

Orders have also been issued for areas of Manali and Banjar in Kullu and Mandi districts following flash flood incidents, cloudbursts and landslides. 

Schools in the village have also been closed due to the Bhubu, Kungri and allied streams in Mandi district seeing turbulence. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities regarding the school holidays. Citizens have been asked not to venture outside until necessary. 

Landslides triggered by heavy rains have caused Highway 21 in Mani-Kullu road, Mandi-Jogindernagar road and Aut-Sainj road are closed.

