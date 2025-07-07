Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Here’s your chance to truly step into Sherlock’s shoes and test your powers of deduction. In this cleverly staged scene, someone has already slipped out of the room—quietly, without drawing any attention. No sounds, no alarms, no panic—just a subtle exit that went unnoticed by everyone else. But if you pay close attention to the small details, you’ll see that the clues are all there. Maybe it’s a shifted chair, an open door, or an object slightly out of place. Your task? Reconstruct what happened and figure out who left the room and how they managed to do it without anyone realizing.

Find the Person Who Snuck Out in this Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test

Brain teaser puzzles are a fun and exciting way that challenges your mind and gives a mental workout. These puzzles are designed to test how well you can think outside the box and how accurate are your problem solving skills. Whether it’s a tricky math riddle, or a visual puzzle, brain teasers push you to look at things differently and think more creatively. 

They may seem simple at first, but the more you focus, the more you realize they require deep thinking and attention to detail. Solving brain teasers can also boost memory, improve concentration, and give you a great sense of achievement. Plus, they’re a lot of fun for people of all ages. 

So, to test your problem solving skills, we bring you a brain teaser that requires sharp observation skills and knowledge of day-to-day life. 

In the image below, you will witness three people who are sleeping on separate beds. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to grab your search glasses and observe the scene to find the person who snuck out of the room. 

Do you have the deductive skills of a true detective? If yes, then take up this challenge and solve the mystery in 9 seconds. 

Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best Sherlock! 

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Person Who Snuck Out in 9 Seconds

sneak-puzzle

Source: BrightSide 

So, how is your search going? 

Were you able to spot the person who snuck out of the room?
Solving brain teasers in a time limit helps to improve your focus and your deductive skills get better as well. 

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over! Try finding the person if you haven’t found it yet. 

3… 2… and 1! 

Oh no! It’s time to put back your detective glasses as the time limit has come to an end. 

Were you able to find the person who snuck out of the room? If yes, congratulations Sherlock! Your deducing skills have paid off quite well! 

If you are still searching for the answer don’t worry just scroll back to the top and look at the image carefully to spot the person without a time limit. 

For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to reveal who exactly snuck out of the room. 

Find the Person Who Snuck Out- Solution

sneak-sol

Source: BrightSide 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

