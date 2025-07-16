Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the gateway for aspiring medical and dental students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses under the state quota and NRI quota in Chandigarh. The counselling is being conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh. This year, the registration process for MBBS, BDS, and BHMS admissions was held from July 17 to July 24, 2025 (up to 5:30 PM). The counselling process is currently underway and will be conducted offline at the GMCH-32 Auditorium, Chandigarh. Eligible candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 were required to apply online through the official website — gmch.gov.in — within the given timeline. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, choice filling, offline seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates, Venue & Important Highlights Key Dates and Events Stay informed with all the important dates related to registration, document submission, and merit list publication for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025. Event / Activity Date / Time Availability of Prospectus (PDF only) From July 17, 2025 onwards Online Application Form Available July 17 to July 24, 2025 (till 5:30 PM) Last Date for Submission of Application Form (with fee) July 24, 2025 (Thursday) by 5:30 PM Display of Provisionally Eligible Candidates List & Deficiency List July 29, 2025 (Tuesday) Last Date to Submit Missing Documents (if any) July 31, 2025 (Thursday) till 3:00 PM Final List of Provisionally Eligible Candidates August 2, 2025 (Saturday) First Round of Offline Counselling

The first round of counselling will be held offline for all eligible candidates as per NEET UG 2025 scores and category-wise merit list. Date Course Time Categories Covered August 5, 2025 MBBS Time to be notified All UT* Pool seats (General/SC/PwD) & Foreign Indian Student (NRI) quota August 6, 2025 BDS 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM General, SC, ST, BC, PwD, Jaj Category & International/NRI candidates August 6, 2025 BHMS 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM General & Reserved (SC/PwD) categories Counselling Venue: Auditorium, ‘O’ Block (Sarai Building), Government Medical College, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh All shortlisted candidates must appear in person with original documents at the counselling venue for seat allotment and admission confirmation. Check GMCH Prospectus for MBBS/BDS/BHMS Courses 2025 Further Rounds & Admission Process

In case of vacant seats after Round 1, additional rounds including Second Counselling and Mop-Up will be conducted. Event Status Second Counselling (If seats remain vacant) To be notified (MBBS, BDS, BHMS) Mop-Up Round (If seats remain vacant) To be notified Commencement of UG Academic Session To be notified Last Date for Reporting / Joining To be notified These subsequent rounds will also be held offline, and updates will be released on the official portal — gmch.gov.in. Key Highlights Here’s a quick summary of essential information for all NEET UG 2025 candidates participating in Chandigarh counselling. Admissions are offered to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses through a transparent, merit-based offline process.

GMCH Chandigarh is responsible for managing registration, verification, and seat allotment.

Allotments are based on NEET UG 2025 scores, category eligibility, and seat availability under UT Quota, NRI Quota, and Reserved categories.

Keep documents ready and follow updates on the official website for real-time announcements.

Registration Process for Chandigarh NEET Counselling 2025 Candidates applying for Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 counselling must follow these steps: 1.Visit the Official Portal Go to the GMCH Chandigarh website: gmch.gov.in 2.Access Counselling Registration Click on the NEET UG 2025 counselling link specific to Chandigarh. 3.New User Registration Sign up as a new user using: NEET Roll Number, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number 4.Fill in Personal & Academic Details Enter your personal information, NEET score, and academic record. 5.Upload Scanned Documents Required uploads include:

• NEET Admit Card & Scorecard

• Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets

• Domicile Certificate (Chandigarh-specific)

• Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

• Photo & Signature 6.Pay Registration Fee Pay the counselling fee online using debit/credit card or net banking. (Fee details will be mentioned in the official brochure.)

7.Submission & Acknowledgement Submit the completed form and download/print your confirmation slip for future reference. Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process Candidates must follow these steps to participate in the Chandigarh NEET UG counselling process: 1.Online Registration Visit gmch.gov.in

Fill out the application form with correct NEET 2025 and personal details

Upload required documents

Pay the non-refundable counselling fee 2.Document Verification Submit scanned copies of original documents online

Physical verification may be required at GMCH for selected candidates 3. Choice Filling and Locking Choose preferred courses and colleges

Lock your choices before the deadline

Choices once locked cannot be changed 4. Seat Allotment Seats will be allotted based on: NEET 2025 score

Reservation criteria

Choice preferences

Availability of seats

5. Reporting to the College Download the allotment letter

Report to the allotted college within the given timeframe

Pay admission fee and complete formalities Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix Here is the expected seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota in Chandigarh: MBBS Seat Matrix College Name Total Seats State Quota Seats NRI Quota Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh 150 85% (127 seats) 15% (23 seats) BDS Seat Matrix College Name Total Seats State Quota Seats NRI Quota Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh 100 85% (85 seats) 15% (15 seats) Chandigarh MBBS 2025 Seat Reservation: Category-Wise Before applying for admission to MBBS courses in Chandigarh, candidates must understand the seat distribution and reservation policy followed by the medical colleges. The seats are allocated across various categories including General, SC, PwD, NRI, and All India Quota. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh reserves seats based on national and institutional policies, ensuring representation and opportunity for candidates from different backgrounds. Here's the complete breakdown of category-wise seat reservation for MBBS admissions in 2025:

Quota Category % Reservation No. of Seats All India Quota — 15% 23 Central Pool — — 3 Foreign/NRI Quota — — 9 SC Category SC 15% 17 PwD — 5% 6 General — — 92 Total MBBS Seats 150 Chandigarh BDS 2025 Seat Reservation: Category-Wise Chandigarh BDS admissions for 2025 are offered at the prestigious Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital. The total intake for the BDS course is 100 seats, which are distributed across different reservation categories. These include quotas for SC, ST, BC, PwD, and special provisions for NRI candidates, Central Pool nominees, and residents of Hoshiarpur district. Understanding the category-wise seat allocation helps candidates assess their chances and apply accordingly. The table below provides the detailed seat reservation for BDS admissions in Chandigarh:

Quota Category % Reservation No. of Seats NRI Quota — — 15 Central Pool — — 10 Hoshiarpur District Quota — — 2 Scheduled Caste (SC) SC 15% 11 Scheduled Tribe (ST) ST 8% 5 Backward Class (BC) BC 5% 4 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) — 5% 4 General — — 49 Total BDS Seats 100 Participating Colleges in Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Chandigarh NEET UG counselling 2025 offers admission to top government medical and dental colleges in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Candidates who qualify NEET UG 2025 and register for Chandigarh counselling can seek admission in MBBS and BDS programmes at the listed institutes. Below is the list of participating colleges in Chandigarh for NEET UG 2025, along with their establishment year, intake capacity, and fee details.

Government MBBS College College Name Year of Establishment Annual Intake Average Fees (₹) Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh 1991 150 ₹1,25,000 Government BDS College College Name Year of Establishment Annual Intake Fees (₹) Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh 2006 100 ₹6,67,620 Documents Required for Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling Students must keep the following documents ready in scanned format: NEET 2025 Admit Card

NEET 2025 Scorecard

Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets

Class 10th Passing Certificate (for date of birth)

Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

Recent Passport-sized Photographs

Identity Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

NRI Documents (for NRI candidates)

Who is Eligible for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025? To participate in Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, candidates must fulfill the following criteria: Criteria Details NEET Qualification Must qualify NEET UG 2025 with required percentile:

- UR: 50th percentile

- SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile

- PwD: 45th (UR), 40th (Reserved) Nationality Indian Nationals, NRIs, OCIs, and PIOs are eligible Domicile / Residence - Studied in Chandigarh for at least 2 years before Class 12 OR

- Parent(s) residing in Chandigarh for 3 years before qualifying exam Educational Qualification Passed 10+2 or equivalent with PCB & English

- Minimum 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC) Age Limit Must be 17 years or older as on 31st December 2025 Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Points to Remember