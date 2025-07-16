Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Check registration dates, process, seat matrix, choice filling, and seat allotment details for MBBS/BDS admissions. Apply online for state quota seats.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 25, 2025, 12:40 IST
Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025
Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025

The Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the gateway for aspiring medical and dental students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses under the state quota and NRI quota in Chandigarh. The counselling is being conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh.

This year, the registration process for MBBS, BDS, and BHMS admissions was held from July 17 to July 24, 2025 (up to 5:30 PM). The counselling process is currently underway and will be conducted offline at the GMCH-32 Auditorium, Chandigarh.

Eligible candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 were required to apply online through the official website — gmch.gov.in — within the given timeline. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, choice filling, offline seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates, Venue & Important Highlights

Key Dates and Events

Stay informed with all the important dates related to registration, document submission, and merit list publication for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025.

Event / ActivityDate / Time
Availability of Prospectus (PDF only) From July 17, 2025 onwards
Online Application Form Available July 17 to July 24, 2025 (till 5:30 PM)
Last Date for Submission of Application Form (with fee) July 24, 2025 (Thursday) by 5:30 PM
Display of Provisionally Eligible Candidates List & Deficiency List July 29, 2025 (Tuesday)
Last Date to Submit Missing Documents (if any) July 31, 2025 (Thursday) till 3:00 PM
Final List of Provisionally Eligible Candidates August 2, 2025 (Saturday)

The first round of counselling will be held offline for all eligible candidates as per NEET UG 2025 scores and category-wise merit list.

DateCourseTimeCategories Covered
August 5, 2025 MBBS Time to be notified All UT* Pool seats (General/SC/PwD) & Foreign Indian Student (NRI) quota
August 6, 2025 BDS 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM General, SC, ST, BC, PwD, Jaj Category & International/NRI candidates
August 6, 2025 BHMS 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM General & Reserved (SC/PwD) categories

  • Auditorium, ‘O’ Block (Sarai Building), Government Medical College, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh

All shortlisted candidates must appear in person with original documents at the counselling venue for seat allotment and admission confirmation.

Check GMCH Prospectus for MBBS/BDS/BHMS Courses 2025

Further Rounds & Admission Process

In case of vacant seats after Round 1, additional rounds including Second Counselling and Mop-Up will be conducted.

EventStatus
Second Counselling (If seats remain vacant) To be notified (MBBS, BDS, BHMS)
Mop-Up Round (If seats remain vacant) To be notified
Commencement of UG Academic Session To be notified
Last Date for Reporting / Joining To be notified

Key Highlights

Here’s a quick summary of essential information for all NEET UG 2025 candidates participating in Chandigarh counselling.

  • Admissions are offered to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses through a transparent, merit-based offline process.

  • GMCH Chandigarh is responsible for managing registration, verification, and seat allotment.

  • Allotments are based on NEET UG 2025 scores, category eligibility, and seat availability under UT Quota, NRI Quota, and Reserved categories.

  • Keep documents ready and follow updates on the official website for real-time announcements.

Registration Process for Chandigarh NEET Counselling 2025

Candidates applying for Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 counselling must follow these steps:

1.Visit the Official Portal

  • Go to the GMCH Chandigarh website: gmch.gov.in

2.Access Counselling Registration

  • Click on the NEET UG 2025 counselling link specific to Chandigarh.

3.New User Registration

  • Sign up as a new user using: NEET Roll Number, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number

4.Fill in Personal & Academic Details

  • Enter your personal information, NEET score, and academic record.

5.Upload Scanned Documents

Required uploads include:
• NEET Admit Card & Scorecard
• Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets
• Domicile Certificate (Chandigarh-specific)
• Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
• Photo & Signature

6.Pay Registration Fee

  • Pay the counselling fee online using debit/credit card or net banking. (Fee details will be mentioned in the official brochure.)

7.Submission & Acknowledgement

  • Submit the completed form and download/print your confirmation slip for future reference.

Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

Candidates must follow these steps to participate in the Chandigarh NEET UG counselling process:

1.Online Registration

  • Visit gmch.gov.in
  • Fill out the application form with correct NEET 2025 and personal details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the non-refundable counselling fee

2.Document Verification

  • Submit scanned copies of original documents online
  • Physical verification may be required at GMCH for selected candidates

3. Choice Filling and Locking

  • Choose preferred courses and colleges
  • Lock your choices before the deadline
  • Choices once locked cannot be changed

4. Seat Allotment

Seats will be allotted based on:

  • NEET 2025 score
  • Reservation criteria
  • Choice preferences
  • Availability of seats

5. Reporting to the College

  • Download the allotment letter
  • Report to the allotted college within the given timeframe
  • Pay admission fee and complete formalities

Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix

Here is the expected seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota in Chandigarh:

MBBS Seat Matrix

College Name

Total Seats

State Quota Seats

NRI Quota

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh

150

85% (127 seats)

15% (23 seats)

BDS Seat Matrix

College Name

Total Seats

State Quota Seats

NRI Quota

Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

100

85% (85 seats)

15% (15 seats)

Chandigarh MBBS 2025 Seat Reservation: Category-Wise

Before applying for admission to MBBS courses in Chandigarh, candidates must understand the seat distribution and reservation policy followed by the medical colleges. The seats are allocated across various categories including General, SC, PwD, NRI, and All India Quota. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh reserves seats based on national and institutional policies, ensuring representation and opportunity for candidates from different backgrounds. Here's the complete breakdown of category-wise seat reservation for MBBS admissions in 2025:

Quota

Category

% Reservation

No. of Seats

All India Quota

15%

23

Central Pool

3

Foreign/NRI Quota

9

SC Category

SC

15%

17

PwD

5%

6

General

92

Total MBBS Seats

 

 

150

Chandigarh BDS 2025 Seat Reservation: Category-Wise

Chandigarh BDS admissions for 2025 are offered at the prestigious Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital. The total intake for the BDS course is 100 seats, which are distributed across different reservation categories. These include quotas for SC, ST, BC, PwD, and special provisions for NRI candidates, Central Pool nominees, and residents of Hoshiarpur district. Understanding the category-wise seat allocation helps candidates assess their chances and apply accordingly. The table below provides the detailed seat reservation for BDS admissions in Chandigarh:

Quota

Category

% Reservation

No. of Seats

NRI Quota

15

Central Pool

10

Hoshiarpur District Quota

2

Scheduled Caste (SC)

SC

15%

11

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

ST

8%

5

Backward Class (BC)

BC

5%

4

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

5%

4

General

49

Total BDS Seats

 

 

100

Participating Colleges in Chandigarh NEET UG 2025

Chandigarh NEET UG counselling 2025 offers admission to top government medical and dental colleges in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Candidates who qualify NEET UG 2025 and register for Chandigarh counselling can seek admission in MBBS and BDS programmes at the listed institutes. Below is the list of participating colleges in Chandigarh for NEET UG 2025, along with their establishment year, intake capacity, and fee details.

Government MBBS College

College Name

Year of Establishment

Annual Intake

Average Fees (₹)

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

1991

150

₹1,25,000

Government BDS College

College Name

Year of Establishment

Annual Intake

Fees (₹)

Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

2006

100

₹6,67,620

Documents Required for Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Students must keep the following documents ready in scanned format:

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card
  • NEET 2025 Scorecard
  • Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets
  • Class 10th Passing Certificate (for date of birth)
  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Recent Passport-sized Photographs
  • Identity Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)
  • NRI Documents (for NRI candidates)

Who is Eligible for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025?

To participate in Chandigarh NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Criteria

Details

NEET Qualification

Must qualify NEET UG 2025 with required percentile:
- UR: 50th percentile
- SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile
- PwD: 45th (UR), 40th (Reserved)

Nationality

Indian Nationals, NRIs, OCIs, and PIOs are eligible

Domicile / Residence

- Studied in Chandigarh for at least 2 years before Class 12 OR
- Parent(s) residing in Chandigarh for 3 years before qualifying exam

Educational Qualification

Passed 10+2 or equivalent with PCB & English
- Minimum 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC)

Age Limit

Must be 17 years or older as on 31st December 2025

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Points to Remember

  • Counselling will be conducted exclusively online
  • Only NEET-qualified candidates can apply
  • Counselling is held for both MBBS and BDS seats
  • Candidates must lock their choices before deadline
  • Separate registration is required for each round
  • Mop-up round will be held only if seats remain vacant

Stay Updated

Chandigarh NEET UG counselling will extend through August and September 2025. We will continuously update this page with the latest:

  • Registration links
  • Schedule changes
  • Round-wise seat allotment results
  • College-wise cut-offs and reporting guidelines

Bookmark this page and check back regularly to stay informed.

