Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: BFUHS (Baba Farid University of Health Sciences) manages the Punjab NEET counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. This counselling has three rounds, including a mop-up round if seats are still empty. To get a seat, students need to register online and choose their preferred courses and colleges. The seat allotment depends on these choices, reservation rules, NEET rank, and the available seats.
If you're allotted a seat, you'll need to report to the college with your original documents to complete the admission process. Through this counselling, 1425 MBBS and 1260 BDS seats are filled. BFUHS handles the counselling for 85% of state quota seats and all private college seats in Punjab. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats. To know the details about Punjab NEET counselling 2025 such as dates, process, and seat matrix, check the article below.
Punjab NEET 2025 Counselling Dates
Find the complete schedule for Punjab NEET UG counselling, covering both the 85% state quota and all private college seats, below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Punjab NEET 2025 application form
|
July 15, 2025
|
Last date to fill the application form
|
July 24, 2025
|
Last date for submitting application form for NRI quota
|
July 24, 2025
|
Last date for payment of application fee
|
July 25, 2025
|
Display of provisional merit list
|
July 27, 2025
|
Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Merit List
|
July 28, 2025
|
Release of Provisional Merit List after considering objections
|
July 29, 2025
|
Punjab MBBS counselling 2025 - Round 1
|
Choice filling for Punjab NEET counselling
|
July 29 to August 1, 2025
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 2 to 3, 2025
|
Display of round 1 result
|
August 6, 2025
|
Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Merit List of round 1
|
August 7, 2025
|
Final allotment result
|
August 8, 2025
|
Physical reporting by candidates to the allotted colleges and deposition of six months of tuition fee
|
August 9 to 12, 2025
|
Punjab MBBS/BDS counselling - Round 2
|
Round two registrations
|
To be announced
|
The bfuhs.ac.in Punjab MBBS registration last date for submitting willingness along with a security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates (already registered candidates and fresh applicants).
|
To be announced
Punjab NEET Counselling Criteria 2025
Check the criteria of Punjab MBBS 2025 counselling and other details below.
|
Type of seats
|
Counselling body
|
Name of counselling
|
15% seats under All India Quota
|
MCC
|
All India quota counselling
|
Central/deemed universities and AIIMS institutions
|
MCC
|
NEET counselling 2025
|
85% seats under state quota
|
BFUHS
|
Punjab MBBS counselling
|
100% seats in private colleges in the state
|
BFUHS
|
Punjab MBBS counselling 2025
Steps for Punjab NEET Counselling 2025
Step 1: Login and Registration
-
Access the Official Website: Navigate to the official website for Punjab state counselling for NEET UG 2025.
-
Login Details: Enter your registration number, password, and security code to log in.
Step 2: Choice Filling for MBBS 2025 Counselling
-
Initiate Choice Filling: After logging in, click on the "Fill Choices" option.
-
Review Instructions: Carefully read all instructions displayed on the screen regarding choice filling.
-
Select Preferences: Choose courses, college names, reservation quotas, and reservation categories based on your preferences.
-
Order Choices: Fill in all choices in your order of preference.
-
Edit and Arrange: You have the flexibility to delete and shift your filled choices to higher or lower positions as needed.
-
Save Choices: Once all choices are entered, click on "Save Choices".
-
Preview: A preview of your filled choices will appear on the screen for verification.
Step 3: Payment of Counselling Fee
-
Online Payment: The fee for Punjab MBBS counselling 2025 can be paid online.
-
Refundable Fee: Note that the registration fee for counselling of Punjab MBBS/BDS 2025 is refundable.
Punjab MBBS Counselling 2025 Fee
|
Institute
|
Fee
|
Government colleges
|
Rs 10, 000
|
Private colleges or Both private and government colleges
|
Rs 1, 00, 000
Documents Required During Punjab NEET Counselling 2025
-
Class 10 and 12 marksheets
-
NEET admit card
-
NEET result
-
Income certificate (for OBC candidates)
-
Caste certificate
-
Domicile certificate
