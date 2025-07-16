Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) conducts the Punjab MBBS 2025 counselling. Registration for Punjab NEET counselling 2025 is open from July 15 to 24. Eligibility for online Punjab NEET 2025 counselling is limited to candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 exam. Check the complete article for further details. 

To know the details about Punjab NEET counselling 2025 such as dates, process, and seat matrix, check the article below.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: BFUHS (Baba Farid University of Health Sciences) manages the Punjab NEET counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. This counselling has three rounds, including a mop-up round if seats are still empty. To get a seat, students need to register online and choose their preferred courses and colleges. The seat allotment depends on these choices, reservation rules, NEET rank, and the available seats.

If you're allotted a seat, you'll need to report to the college with your original documents to complete the admission process. Through this counselling, 1425 MBBS and 1260 BDS seats are filled. BFUHS handles the counselling for 85% of state quota seats and all private college seats in Punjab. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats.

Punjab NEET 2025 Counselling Dates

Find the complete schedule for Punjab NEET UG counselling, covering both the 85% state quota and all private college seats, below.

Events

Dates

Punjab NEET 2025 application form

July 15, 2025

Last date to fill the application form

July 24, 2025

Last date for submitting application form for NRI quota

July 24, 2025

Last date for payment of application fee

July 25, 2025

Display of provisional merit list

July 27, 2025

Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Merit List

July 28, 2025

Release of Provisional Merit List after considering objections

July 29, 2025

Punjab MBBS counselling 2025 - Round 1

Choice filling for Punjab NEET counselling

July 29 to August 1, 2025

Processing of seat allotment

August 2 to 3, 2025

Display of round 1 result

August 6, 2025

Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Merit List of round 1

August 7, 2025

Final allotment result

August 8, 2025

Physical reporting by candidates to the allotted colleges and deposition of six months of tuition fee

August 9 to 12, 2025

Punjab MBBS/BDS counselling - Round 2

Round two registrations

To be announced

The bfuhs.ac.in Punjab MBBS registration last date for submitting willingness along with a security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates (already registered candidates and fresh applicants).

To be announced

Punjab NEET Counselling Criteria 2025

Check the criteria of Punjab MBBS 2025 counselling and other details below.

Type of seats

Counselling body

Name of counselling

15% seats under All India Quota

MCC

All India quota counselling

Central/deemed universities and AIIMS institutions

MCC

NEET counselling 2025

85% seats under state quota

BFUHS

Punjab MBBS counselling

100% seats in private colleges in the state

BFUHS

Punjab MBBS counselling 2025

Steps for Punjab NEET Counselling 2025

Step 1: Login and Registration

  • Access the Official Website: Navigate to the official website for Punjab state counselling for NEET UG 2025.

  • Login Details: Enter your registration number, password, and security code to log in.

Step 2: Choice Filling for MBBS 2025 Counselling

  • Initiate Choice Filling: After logging in, click on the "Fill Choices" option.

  • Review Instructions: Carefully read all instructions displayed on the screen regarding choice filling.

  • Select Preferences: Choose courses, college names, reservation quotas, and reservation categories based on your preferences.

  • Order Choices: Fill in all choices in your order of preference.

  • Edit and Arrange: You have the flexibility to delete and shift your filled choices to higher or lower positions as needed.

  • Save Choices: Once all choices are entered, click on "Save Choices".

  • Preview: A preview of your filled choices will appear on the screen for verification.

Step 3: Payment of Counselling Fee

  • Online Payment: The fee for Punjab MBBS counselling 2025 can be paid online.

  • Refundable Fee: Note that the registration fee for counselling of Punjab MBBS/BDS 2025 is refundable.

Punjab MBBS Counselling 2025 Fee

Institute

Fee

Government colleges

Rs 10, 000

Private colleges or Both private and government colleges

Rs 1, 00, 000

Documents Required During Punjab NEET Counselling 2025

  • Class 10 and 12 marksheets

  • NEET admit card

  • NEET result

  • Income certificate (for OBC candidates)

  • Caste certificate

  • Domicile certificate

