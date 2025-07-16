Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: BFUHS (Baba Farid University of Health Sciences) manages the Punjab NEET counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. This counselling has three rounds, including a mop-up round if seats are still empty. To get a seat, students need to register online and choose their preferred courses and colleges. The seat allotment depends on these choices, reservation rules, NEET rank, and the available seats.

If you're allotted a seat, you'll need to report to the college with your original documents to complete the admission process. Through this counselling, 1425 MBBS and 1260 BDS seats are filled. BFUHS handles the counselling for 85% of state quota seats and all private college seats in Punjab. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats. To know the details about Punjab NEET counselling 2025 such as dates, process, and seat matrix, check the article below.