How Well Do You Know U.S. State Capitals? Check Quiz Questions with Answers and Facts

Each of the 50 states that make up the United States has chosen a special capital city to give home to their government. These capitals range from metros to bizarre medieval cities which are necessary for the political and administrative operations of their respective governments. Moreover, did you know that Alaska's capital, Juneau, is the largest state capital by area and encompasses a vast glaciated region. In addition, Phoenix, which is Arizona's capital, is not only the most populous state capital but also one of the sunniest cities in the nation. This trivia will help you sharpen your understanding of the history of the capitals of 50 states in the U.S. Test your knowledge and discover more about these vital urban centers with our challenging quiz! Check Out: List of NYC Mayoral Candidates 2025

U.S. State Capitals Quiz Questions with Answers and Facts Question 1: Which of the state capitals, which lies on the Missouri River, was planned specifically as the governmental center of the state and is named after a major historical figure? A) Topeka, Kansas B) Jefferson City, Missouri C) Lincoln, Nebraska D) Des Moines, Iowa Answer: B) Jefferson City, Missouri Explanation: Jefferson City was established in 1821 as the capital of Missouri, specifically to be located within the newly recruitment state. It was named after Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the American Jefferson City, a planned capital, was a sign of the young state's ambitions. Question 2: This capital city of a state is unique in being the sole one in the continental United States that is not connected by road but accessed by air or water.

A) Olympia, Washington B) Sacramento, California C) Juneau, Alaska D) Helena, Montana Answer: C) Juneau, Alaska Explanation: Juneau, the capital of Alaska, is actually singular among U.S. state capitals because of its remote setting. Encircled by water and mountains, it is only accessible by plane or boat, so it is one of the most geographically unique capitals. Question 3: Which state capital was originally named "Terminus"? A) Nashville, Tennessee B) Columbia, South Carolina C) Atlanta, Georgia D) Raleigh, North Carolina Answer: C) Atlanta, Georgia Explanation: Atlanta which is the capital of Georgia, was originally a small town in 1837 at the terminal point of the Western & Atlantic railroad line. It was named "Terminus" because it was the endpoint of the railroad before it was changed to Marthasville and eventually Atlanta.

Question 4: Situated on the Connecticut River, this capital city is known for being the place where President Theodore Roosevelt became the first U.S. President to ride publicly in an automobile in 1902. A) Boston, Massachusetts B) Providence, Rhode Island C) Hartford, Connecticut D) Albany, New York Answer: C) Hartford, Connecticut Explanation: The capital of Connecticut, Hartford, has a rich history. It is the site of Theodore Roosevelt's historic automobile drive, an early milestone in automobile technology adoption. Question 5: Which is the Pacific Northwest state capital famous for its unique domed Capitol building and for being located at the southern tip of Puget Sound? A) Salem, Oregon B) Boise, Idaho C) Olympia, Washington D) Carson City, Nevada Answer: C) Olympia, Washington Explanation: Olympia is the state capital. Its state capitol campus, with its iconic Legislative Building sporting a grand dome, is a well-known landmark, and its siting at the end of Budd Inlet on Puget Sound affords vistas.

Question 6: What is the capital city, founded in 1792, which is one of the least populous state capitals and is located on the Kentucky River? A) Louisville, Kentucky B) Frankfort, Kentucky C) Lexington, Kentucky D) Charleston, West Virginia Answer: B) Frankfort, Kentucky Explanation: Frankfort was made Kentucky's capital in 1792 when it was declared a state. Although centrally situated along the Kentucky River, it is one of the least populated state capitals in the U.S. Question 7: Which state capital is of Pueblo-style architecture, established in 1610, and is the oldest in the country? A) Santa Fe, New Mexico B) Phoenix, Arizona C) Salt Lake City, Utah D) Denver, Colorado Answer: A) Santa Fe, New Mexico Explanation: Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the United States, founded by Spanish colonists in 1610. Its unique adobe architecture, a testament to its rich Native American and Spanish heritage, makes it special.

Question 8: What state capital, which was named after a Revolutionary War general who never resided there, was the key to the American Civil Rights Movement? A) Baton Rouge, Louisiana B) Montgomery, Alabama C) Jackson, Mississippi D) Tallahassee, Florida Answer: B) Montgomery, Alabama Explanation: Montgomery, the capital of Alabama, was named after General Richard Montgomery. More importantly, it was a focal point of major events in the Civil Rights Movement, such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and thus a location of gigantic historical importance. Question 9: This Midwestern state capital, which was so named for an American President, is renowned for its college and thriving arts culture, and was deliberately established specifically to be the state capital in 1836. A) Springfield, Illinois B) Madison, Wisconsin

C) Indianapolis, Indiana D) Columbus, Ohio Answer: B) Madison, Wisconsin Explanation: Madison, Wisconsin's capital, was selected as the territorial capital in 1836 and was named after President James Madison. Madison is famous for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its vibrant cultural and artistic scene. Check Out: Types of FAFSA Aid Explained: Grants, Loans, and Work-Study for U.S. Students Question 10: Which state capital at the signing of the Treaty of Paris has the singular distinction of being the temporary U.S. capital from 1783 to 1784? A) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania B) Annapolis, Maryland C) New York City, New York D) Richmond, Virginia Answer: B) Annapolis, Maryland Explanation: While both New York City and Philadelphia served as US capitals, Annapolis, Maryland, served as a temporary national capital from 1783 to 178,4, soon after the American Revolutionary War.