List of all Prime Ministers of India

Article 78 of the Indian Constitution specifies the duties of the Prime Minister of India. He acts as a link between the President and cabinet while discharging his duties.

Article 75 of the Indian Constitution envisages that there will be a Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the President of India. Prime Minister is the leader of the Cabinet Ministers. The main executive powers of the government are vested in the Prime Minister while the President is the nominal head of the State.

Prime Minister of India determines the dates of its meetings and programmes for the Parliament session. He also decides when the house has to be prorogued or dissolved. As a chief spokesman, he makes the announcement of principal government policies and answers questions on then.

Prime Minister (PM) recommends President regarding the appointment of many officers, he allocates and reshuffles various portfolios among ministers, he presides over the meeting of the council of ministers and influences their decision. The PM can ask any member to resign or recommend the President to remove any minister.

List of all the Prime Ministers is given below:

S.N. Name Born-Dead Term of office Remark 1. Jawahar Lal Nehru (1889–1964) 5 August 1947-27 May 1964 16 years, 286 days The first prime minister of India and the longest-serving PM of India, first to die in office. 2. Gulzarilal Nanda (1898–1998) 27 May,1964 to 9 June 1964, 13 days First acting PM of India 3. Lal Bahadur Shastri (1904–1966) 9 June, 1964 to 11 January 1966 1 year, 216 days He has given the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during Indo-Pak war of 1965 4. Indira Gandhi (1917–1984) 24 January 1966 to 24 March 1977 11 years, 59 days First lady Prime Minister of India 5. Morarji Desai (1896–1995) 24 March 1977 – 28 July 1979 2 year, 116 days Oldest to become PM @ 81 and first to resign from office 6. Charan Singh (1902–1987) 28 July, 1979 to 14 Jan. 1980 170 days Only PM who did not face the Parliament 7. Indira Gandhi (1917–1984) 14 Jan.1980 to 31 Oct. 1984 4 years, 291 days The first lady who served as PM for the second term 8. Rajiv Gandhi (1944–1991) 31 Oct, 1984 to 2 Dec. 1989 5 years, 32 days Youngest to become PM @ 40 year 9. V. P. Singh (1931–2008) 2 Dec. 1989 to 10 Nov. 1990 343 days First PM to step down after a vote of no confidence 10. Chandra Shekhar (1927–2007) 10 November,1990 to 21 June 1991 223 days He belongs to Samajwadi Janata Party 11. P. V. Narasimha Rao (1921–2004) 21 June 1991 to 16 May 1996 4 years, 330 days First PM from south India 12. Atal Bihari Vajpayee (born 1924) 16 May, 1996 to 1 June 1996 16 days PM for shortest tenure 13. H. D. Deve Gowda (born 1933) 1 June, 1996 to 21 April 1997 324 days He belongs to Janata Dal 14. Inder Kumar Gujral (1919–2012) 21 April 1997 to 19 March, 1998 332 days ------ 15. Atal Bihari Vajpayee (born 1924) 19 March, 1998 to 22 May 2004 6 years, 64 days The first non-congress PM who completed a full term as PM 16. Manmohan Singh (born 1932) 22 May 2004 to 26 May 2014 10 years, 4 May 2 days First Sikh PM 17. Narendra Modi (born 1950) 26 May 2014, Incumbent 4th Prime Minister of India who served two consecutive tenures

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections have been declared on the 23 May 2019. Narendra Modi will be the 15th Prime Minister (in person) of India. He is the 4th Prime Minister of India who would serve two consecutive terms as Prime Minister of India and the first Non-Congress Party Prime Minister of India who would complete two consecutive terms.

List of all Presidents of India

List of International Awards received by Narendra Modi