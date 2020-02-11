List of all Prime Ministers of India

Search

Mr. Narendra Modi is the 15th Prime Minister of India. Articles 74 and 75 of the Indian Constitution deal with the Council of Ministers and Prime Minister. Jawahar Lal Nehru is the longest-serving (6130 days) Prime Minister of India.
Feb 11, 2020 15:41 IST
Article 78 of the Indian Constitution specifies the duties of the Prime Minister of India. He acts as a  link between the President and cabinet while discharging his duties.

Article 75 of the Indian Constitution envisages that there will be a Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the President of India. Prime Minister is the leader of the Cabinet Ministers. The main executive powers of the government are vested in the Prime Minister while the President is the nominal head of the State.

Prime Minister of India determines the dates of its meetings and programmes for the Parliament session. He also decides when the house has to be prorogued or dissolved. As a chief spokesman, he makes the announcement of principal government policies and answers questions on then.

Prime Minister (PM) recommends President regarding the appointment of many officers, he allocates and reshuffles various portfolios among ministers, he presides over the meeting of the council of ministers and influences their decision. The PM can ask any member to resign or recommend the President to remove any minister.

List of all the Prime Ministers is given below:

S.N.

Name

Born-Dead

Term of office

Remark

1.

Jawahar Lal Nehru

(1889–1964)

5 August 1947-27 May 1964

16 years, 286 days

The first prime minister of India and the longest-serving PM of India, first to die in office.

2.

Gulzarilal Nanda

(1898–1998)

27 May,1964 to 9 June 1964,

13 days

First acting PM of India

3.

Lal Bahadur Shastri

(1904–1966)

9 June, 1964 to 11 January 1966

1 year, 216 days

He has given the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during Indo-Pak war of 1965

4.

Indira Gandhi

(1917–1984)

24 January 1966 to 24 March 1977

11 years, 59 days

First lady Prime Minister of India

5.

Morarji Desai

(1896–1995)

24 March 1977 – 28 July 1979 

2 year, 116 days

Oldest to become PM @ 81 and first to resign from office

6.

Charan Singh

(1902–1987)

28 July, 1979 to 14 Jan. 1980

170 days

Only PM who did not face the Parliament

7.

Indira Gandhi

(1917–1984)

14 Jan.1980 to 31 Oct. 1984

4 years, 291 days

The first lady who served as PM for the second term

8.

Rajiv Gandhi

(1944–1991)

31 Oct, 1984 to 2 Dec. 1989

5 years, 32 days

Youngest to become PM @ 40 year

9.

V. P. Singh

(1931–2008)

2 Dec. 1989 to 10 Nov. 1990

343 days

First PM to step down after a vote of no confidence

10.

Chandra Shekhar

(1927–2007)

10 November,1990 to 21 June 1991

223 days

He belongs to  Samajwadi Janata Party

11.

P. V. Narasimha Rao

(1921–2004)

21 June 1991 to 16 May 1996

4 years, 330 days

First PM from south India

12.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

(born 1924)

16 May, 1996 to 1 June 1996

16 days

PM for shortest tenure

13.

H. D. Deve Gowda

(born 1933)

1 June, 1996 to 21 April 1997

324 days

He belongs to  Janata Dal

14.

Inder Kumar Gujral

(1919–2012)

21 April 1997 to 19 March, 1998  332 days

------

15.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

(born 1924)

19 March, 1998 to 22 May 2004 

6 years, 64 days

 The first non-congress PM who completed a full term as PM

16.

Manmohan Singh

(born 1932)

22 May 2004 to 26 May 2014   

10 years, 4 May 2 days

 First Sikh PM

17.

Narendra Modi

(born 1950)

26 May 2014, Incumbent

4th Prime Minister of India who served two consecutive tenures

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections have been declared on the 23 May 2019. Narendra Modi will be the 15th Prime Minister (in person) of India. He is the 4th Prime Minister of India who would serve two consecutive terms as Prime Minister of India and the first Non-Congress Party Prime Minister of India who would complete two consecutive terms.

