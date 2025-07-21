Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Do You Have What It Takes—A High IQ of 123 and Superman’s Eyes—to Solve This Puzzle and Find the Odd Panther?

Spotting the odd panther in this clever IQ test isn’t just a matter of chance — it’s a challenge that pushes your brain to the limit. You’ll need more than quick eyes; it demands razor-sharp focus, attention to detail, and the kind of mental agility often found in those with an IQ of 123 or higher. Think of it as your own superhero trial — only someone with Superman-like perception can catch the subtle difference that sets one panther apart from the rest. The twist? It’s hidden so well that most people scroll past it without even realizing. So, are your observation skills up to the mark? Can your brain work faster than the average person’s? Take a deep breath, lock your eyes on the puzzle, and prove you’ve got what it takes. Let the hunt begin!

Jul 21, 2025, 21:01 IST
Can You Find the Odd Panther in this Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test?

This brain teaser is a fun way to see how sharp your thinking really is. The challenge lies in how you approach the problem and what decisions you make while looking at it. It’s not just about what you see, but how you process it. These kinds of puzzles test your logic, reasoning, and how creatively you can think under pressure. What makes brain teasers exciting is that they take a simple idea and turn it into something clever. The answer isn’t always obvious, so you’ll need to look carefully and think outside the box. 

Take a look at this puzzle below, you will witness three pathers wearing sunglasses and a hat. But your challenge is to spot an odd one. Think you can find it?

In the below image, you need to identify where the odd panther is hiding. You are required to look at each element carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky.

As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Wait! Wait! Before you dive in to find the answer to this puzzle, we have a twist that will make this challenge more exciting! 

You need to find the odd panther in just 7 seconds. 

Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! 

Try: Think Like Sherlock and Join the 1%: Can You Catch the Hidden Thief Before Anyone Else Does?

Brain Teaser: Find the Odd Panther in 7 Seconds

40a2fa58e8a061c04743f400fa.jpg

Source: Bright Side

So, were you able to find the odd panther? 

The time limit brings an exciting challenge which makes your brain think faster and recognise patterns easily. 

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! The 7 seconds have come to an end! 

Were you able to spot the hidden odd panther?

Congratulations if you found it! Your logical skills have paid off quite well. If you didn't find the hidden panther, don't give up! 

Scroll back to the top and try to find the hidden panther without a timer. 

If you are looking for the answer, scroll down to see where the odd panther is hiding. 

Try: Can You Channel Hawkeye’s Eagle Eyes and Locate the Hidden Bird in This IQ Test for the Top 1% Thinkers?

Find the Hidden Odd Panther- Solution 

2c58f05140bf7a54f554871744.jpg

Source: Bright Side

Hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Keep trying your luck with these puzzles and share them with your loved ones to challenge them. 

Must Try: Can Your Deductive Mind and 115 IQ Uncover Who Doesn’t Belong in the Scientist Group?

 

