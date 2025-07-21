This brain teaser is a fun way to see how sharp your thinking really is. The challenge lies in how you approach the problem and what decisions you make while looking at it. It’s not just about what you see, but how you process it. These kinds of puzzles test your logic, reasoning, and how creatively you can think under pressure. What makes brain teasers exciting is that they take a simple idea and turn it into something clever. The answer isn’t always obvious, so you’ll need to look carefully and think outside the box. Take a look at this puzzle below, you will witness three pathers wearing sunglasses and a hat. But your challenge is to spot an odd one. Think you can find it? In the below image, you need to identify where the odd panther is hiding. You are required to look at each element carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky.

As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don't scroll too far and cheat! Wait! Wait! Before you dive in to find the answer to this puzzle, we have a twist that will make this challenge more exciting! You need to find the odd panther in just 7 seconds. Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! Brain Teaser: Find the Odd Panther in 7 Seconds Source: Bright Side So, were you able to find the odd panther? The time limit brings an exciting challenge which makes your brain think faster and recognise patterns easily. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3... 2... and 1! Oh no! The 7 seconds have come to an end! Were you able to spot the hidden odd panther?