National Flag Day 2025: Date, History, Do's and Don'ts for India Flag

Each year, there comes a special wave of patriotic fervour that washes over India on National Flag Day. Paved roads, homes, and hearts too become dressed with the colours saffron, white, and green, as citizens come together to commemorate the journey of the Indian National Flag.
National Flag Day is not merely a celebration of a symbol, it's a commemoration of sacrifice and ideals that conceived the tricolour. While India celebrates this milestone in 2025, the flag is a symbol of unity, dignity, and pride, which reminds each one of the duties borne by every individual who makes this nation their home.
Date and Significance
India marks National Flag Day every year on July 22 to remember the historic adoption of the Indian National Flag by the Constituent Assembly in 1947, marking a turning point signaling India's imminent independence. The day is an evocative reminder of the country's values of oneness, freedom, and progress that the tricolour embodies.
Historical Background of the Tricolour
The history of the Indian National Flag started with initial designs during the colonial struggle. The first unofficial flag was raised in 1906 in Kolkata, and variations emerged in later years, such as the flag used by Madame Bhikaji Cama in 1907.
Attributed to Pingali Venkayya, the development of the tricolour embraced changes up until the eventual design—saffron, white, and green, with the Ashoka Chakra at the center—was adopted in 1947.
On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly officially adopted the tricolour, weeks ahead of India gaining independence, solidifying its place as the symbol of a new nation.
Theme and Observances for 2025
This year's theme "One Nation, One Flag: United in Sacrifice, Committed to Peace" unites the nation through ceremonies, school activities, and public outreach programs focusing on respect for the flag and its symbolism.
Ranging from community hoisting ceremonies to educational campaigns, the day underscores the flag as the focal point of Indian culture and citizenship.
Symbolism of the Tricolour
|
Component
|
Symbolism
|
Saffron (Top)
|
Courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of renunciation
|
White (Middle)
|
Truth, peace, and purity; also hope and unity
|
Green (Bottom)
|
Growth, fertility, and the land's vibrant agriculture
|
Ashoka Chakra
|
Law, righteousness, and the eternal cycle of progress
Do's and Don'ts: Flag Etiquiette in India
Reverence for the national flag is found in the Flag Code of India, which stipulates how India's tricolour must be respected.
Do's
-
Hoist quickly, lower slowly to demonstrate proper respect.
-
Fly the flag with saffron at the top and have it hold the proper rectangular 3:2 proportion.
-
Citizens, institutions, and organizations can hoist the flag on any occasion, respecting its dignity.
-
When not in use, fold the flag in a neat manner (traditionally in a triangular fashion) and respectfully store it.
-
The flag can be flown day and night, as long as it is suitably illuminated during the night.
-
Salute the flag during ceremonial hoisting and lowering of the flag, particularly on national holidays.
Don'ts
-
Never let the flag touch the ground, the floor, water, or be draped over motor vehicles, except those of authorized officials.
-
Do not fly or display a torn, frayed, or disordered flag.
-
The flag shall never be used as an article of clothing, drapery, tablecloth, or handkerchief.
-
Do not fly any other flag higher than or equal to the national flag on the same staff.
-
Never attach anything to the flag, nor on top of it.
-
The flag should not be reversed; saffron should always be at the top.
-
Destroy a tattered flag by burning it privately in respect for its dignity; do not leave paper flags behind.
-
The flag is not to be flown at half-mast except as officially ordered.
-
Do not use the flag for commercial, decorative, or general purposes.
National Flag Day is not just a celebration of the symbol, rather, it's a chance to look inward at unity, diversity, and national values that unite more than a billion people.
Practicing proper flag etiquette and transmitting this respect through generations guarantees that India's tricolour will continue to inspire, unite, and uplift today, and forever.
