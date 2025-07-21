National Flag Day 2025: Date, History, Do's and Don'ts for India Flag

Each year, there comes a special wave of patriotic fervour that washes over India on National Flag Day. Paved roads, homes, and hearts too become dressed with the colours saffron, white, and green, as citizens come together to commemorate the journey of the Indian National Flag.

National Flag Day is not merely a celebration of a symbol, it's a commemoration of sacrifice and ideals that conceived the tricolour. While India celebrates this milestone in 2025, the flag is a symbol of unity, dignity, and pride, which reminds each one of the duties borne by every individual who makes this nation their home.

Date and Significance

India marks National Flag Day every year on July 22 to remember the historic adoption of the Indian National Flag by the Constituent Assembly in 1947, marking a turning point signaling India's imminent independence. The day is an evocative reminder of the country's values of oneness, freedom, and progress that the tricolour embodies.