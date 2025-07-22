NTA UGC NET Result 2025: Download UGC NET June 2025 Result and Scorecard PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - More Details Here

UGC NET June 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2025 Result on July 21, 2025, one day ahead of schedule. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards and result PDFs from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, after providing their registration number and password.

As per the official pdf released by UGC, approximately 10 lakh candidates applied for the examination, and approximately 7.5 lakh appeared. The UGC NET exam was conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025, in 10 shifts in 285 cities. Along with the UGC NET Result 2025, NTA has also released the final answer key for the UGC NET 2025 exam.

