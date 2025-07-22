NTA UGC NET Result 2025: Download UGC NET June 2025 Result and Scorecard PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - More Details Here

UGC NET June 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2025 Result on July 21, 2025, one day ahead of schedule. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards and result PDFs from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, after providing their registration number and password.
As per the official pdf released by UGC, approximately 10 lakh candidates applied for the examination, and approximately 7.5 lakh appeared. The UGC NET exam was conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025, in 10 shifts in 285 cities. Along with the UGC NET Result 2025, NTA has also released the final answer key for the UGC NET 2025 exam.
The UGC NET Result 2025 for the June cycle has been declared on July 21, 2025, at ugcnet.nta.ac.in for 7.5 lakh candidates who attempted the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025, can now download their scorecards and result PDFs after providing their registration number and password. Check the official Notice below.
|
NTA has activated the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 result. This year, 5,289 candidates qualified for JRF + Assistant Professor, 54,885 for Assistant Professor only, and 128,179 for PhD admission. The category-wise and subject-wise cut-offs have also been released, with General category candidates requiring ≥40% aggregate marks and reserved categories needing ≥35%. Click on the direct link below to download the UGC NET June 2025 Result.
|
UGC NET Result 2025: Overview
The UGC NET June 2025 Result and scorecard have been released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in on July 21, 2025. Candidates can download it by clicking on the above link. Check the table below for UGC NET June 2025 Result Key Highlights.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Conducted By
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Dates
|
June 25–29, 2025
|
Result Declaration Date
|
July 21, 2025 (Released Early)
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
752,007 (Out of 10,19,751 Registered)
|
Qualified Candidates
|
5,289 (JRF + Assistant Professor), 54,885 (Assistant Professor Only), 128,179 (PhD Only)
|
Scorecard Validity
|
JRF: 3 Years, Assistant Professor: Lifetime
|
Helpline Numbers
|
011-69227700, 011-40759000
How to Download UGC NET June 2025 Result?
Candidates can download the UGC NET 2025 Result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the Result Link
- On the homepage, click on the, UGC NET June 2025 Result
- Provide your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN.
- Click on the Submit button to access your result.
- Save the PDF scorecard and take a printout for future reference
What After UGC NET Result 2025?
Candidates who cross the cutoff marks will now be able to apply for teaching positions on universities. Check the detail below
- JRF Awardees: Eligible for fellowship funding (₹31,000/month for 3 years).
- Assistant Professor Qualifiers: Can apply for teaching positions in universities.
- PhD Admission: Valid for 1 year from result declaration
What if the UGC NET June 2025 Result is not Visible?
The UGC NET June 2025 Result has been declared and if the candidate is not able to see their result, then they can follow the steps listed below
- Clear the browser cache or use Chrome/Edge 5.
- Try alternate links like ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in
- Contact the NTA helpline (011-69227700) with application number
