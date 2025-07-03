[Link Active] RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Download Railway RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF at rrb.digialm.com - Steps Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 is now live on the official website of regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can verify responses, calculate scores and submit objections till July 6, 2025. The answer key can be downloaded by providing a registration number and date of birth. The answer key helps candidates in calculating their raw marks. RRB will release the final normalised marks later with the result. Check here for the direct link and steps to download.

Jul 3, 2025
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 1 Exam on the official regional websites of RRB and at rrb.digialm.com. The RRB NTPC Answer Key link will be active till July 6, 2025 and the exam was conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 in multiple shifts. 

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 OUT

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at rrb.digialm.com and the official website of regional RRBs, allowing candidates to check their provisional answer key. To access the answer key, candidates required a registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC Answer Key inclues question IDs, candidates responses and the correct answer. The official marking for the RRB NTPC exam is 1 mark and -1/3 for incorrect answers. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer, followed by the CBT 1 result.

Railway RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2025

The RRB NTPC Reponse sheet for Graduate level exam has released on its official webiste. RRB has allowed candidates to raise their objections till July 6. To raise any objections in RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 candidates need to pay the Rs 50 fees for each question along with the supporting document. RRN has also released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate level exam date 2025, which is scheduled to start from August 7 and will conclude on September 8, 2025.


RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from July 1, 2025 (6:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Level CBT 1 exam conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025, can access their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scoresraise objections if any discrepancies are found. The objection window will remain active until July 6, 2025 (11:55 PM). Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025.

Also Read - RRB NTPC Undergraduatre Exam Date, RRB JE Result 2025

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 500. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB NTPC CBT 1 (Graduate Level)

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

5th June – 24th June 2025

Answer Key Release Date

1st July 2025 (6:00 PM)

Objection Window

1st July – 6th July 2025 (11:55 PM)

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Negative Marking

-⅓ for wrong answers

Objection Fee

₹50 per question (refundable if valid)

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Official Website

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 has been officially released on 1st July 2025 and is now available for download on the RRB regional websites and the centralised portal rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Level CBT 1 exam can access their response sheets, provisional answer keys, and question papers by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth The official websites for downloading the answer key include RRB Centralized Portal: https://rrb.digialm.com and Regional RRB Websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, etc.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key - Steps to Check

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 is now available for download on the official RRB regional websites and the centralised portal rrb.digialm.com To check the RRB NTPC answer key, candidates must follow the steps below

  • Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal
  • Look for the "CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (as a password) to log in.
  • The answer key will display Question IDs, your marked responses, and correct answers. Download the PDF for future reference.
  • To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -⅓ (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Details Mentioned on Response Sheet

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Response Sheet 2025 contains important details that help candidates in calculating their estimated marks, verifying their exam performance and The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 contains details such as:

  • Candidate’s Details such as Name, Registration/Roll Number, and Application ID
  • Exam Date, Shift, Test Centre Name, and Time)
  • Question Paper Set/Code
  • Section-wise questions such as General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • Candidate’s Marked Responses
  • Official Correct Answers
  • Answer Status (Correct/Incorrect/Unattempted)
  • Objection Tracker Link (For raising discrepancies, if any)

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Candidates who find discrepancies in the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 can raise objections through the official RRB portal before 6th July 2025 (11:55 PM) after paying the per question fee of Rs 50. The amount will be refunded to the candidate if the raised objection is accepted. Check the steps below to raise RRB NTPC Answer Key objection through official webiste

  • Visit to your respective RRB regional website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in) and log in using Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Now navigate to the "Objection Tracker" section and select the disputed Question ID
  • Provide a valid justification (with supporting evidence, if available) and submit the objectionPay the required fee of Rs 50 per question as an objection fee via UPI, Net Banking, or Credit/Debit Card
  • Download and print the raised objection for future reference.
  • RRB will release the final answer key will be released after reviewing all objection

Railway RRB NTPC Answer Key Marking Scheme

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 follows a normalised marking scheme to ensure fair evaluation. Candidates can use the official answer key to calculate their expected scores before the final results are declared. Here’s how the marking works:

  • Correct Answer: +1 mark for each right response.

  • Incorrect Answer: -⅓ mark (0.33 deduction) for every wrong attempt.

  • Unanswered Questions: No penalty—blank answers do not affect the score.

  • To calculate your approximate score, use this formula:

  • Total Marks = (Number of Correct Answers × 1) – (Number of Incorrect Answers × 0.33)

The above score provides the raw marks of candidates, while final marks will be released by RRB after normalisation, which is done to multiple exam shifts.

How to Calculate Marks Using RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key?

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 is out candidates can check the steps here to calculate their expected marks from the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2025

  • Download Your Response Sheet from the official website using the steps listed above or clicking on the direct link above 
  • Match your marked responses with the official correct answers in the key.
  • Apply the Marking Scheme as provided above
  • Calculate Section-wise Scores – Tally correct and incorrect responses separately for General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

Example: If you answered 85 correctly and 15 incorrectly, your score would be:
85 – (15 × 0.33) = 85 – 4.95 = 80.05 marks

 

FAQs

  • What is the last date to raise objections?
    +
    The objection window closes on 6th July 2025 (11:55 PM). No requests will be accepted after this deadline
  • How can I download my RRB NTPC answer key?
    +
    Candidates can download the RRB NTPC answer after visiting their regional RRB website, logging in with their registration number & DOB, clicking "View Answer Key" and downloading the PDF.
  • When was the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key released?
    +
    The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 was released on the official website of RRB on July 1, 2025.

