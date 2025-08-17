List of Countries With Square Flags

Almost every flag in the extensive collection of world flags is recognizable as rectangular. But among all the nations, there are two exceptions—nations with perfect squares for their official flags. In addition to expressing patriotism, these unconventional banners are odd outliers in vexillology, the study of flags, which piques interest and inspires wonder. Switzerland and Vatican City, the only two sovereign states with square national flags, are in the spotlight. Their distinctive form makes them stand out at a glance and be instantly recognizable in the world, even though their symbolism reflects their cultural and spiritual traditions. Understanding these flags is also a journey through tradition, religion, and history. Countries With Square Flags Country Switzerland Vatican City

Switzerland The Swiss flag depicts a prominent white cross in the middle of a red solid square background. Its stark simplicity and distinctive aspect ratio make it stand out among national flags. Adopted officially in the 19th century, the Swiss flag represents freedom, honour, faithfulness, and, nowadays, the world-famous Swiss neutrality. Its symbolism is so distinctive that people get confused and associate it with the International Red Cross emblem in reverse color. Vatican City The flag of the Vatican City is divided into two vertical stripes, one yellow (gold) and the other white. On the white band are the crossed keys of Saint Peter and the Papal Tiara, significant symbols of the Holy See and the Papacy. Taken up at the time of the Vatican's becoming an independent city-state in 1929, this flag is rich in religious symbolism: the golden and silver keys symbolize the Papal powers, and the square shape is believed to signify ideas of balance and spiritual completeness.