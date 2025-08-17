Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Countries With Square Flags

Among the world’s national flags, only Switzerland and Vatican City break the rectangular norm with perfectly square designs. The Swiss flag features a bold white cross on red, symbolizing freedom, honour, and neutrality, while Vatican City’s gold-and-white flag carries deep religious meaning with the Papal keys and Tiara. Their shapes, rare in vexillology, reflect centuries of history, identity, and tradition, making them instantly recognizable symbols on the global stage.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 17, 2025, 11:47 IST

Almost every flag in the extensive collection of world flags is recognizable as rectangular. But among all the nations, there are two exceptions—nations with perfect squares for their official flags. In addition to expressing patriotism, these unconventional banners are odd outliers in vexillology, the study of flags, which piques interest and inspires wonder.

Switzerland and Vatican City, the only two sovereign states with square national flags, are in the spotlight. Their distinctive form makes them stand out at a glance and be instantly recognizable in the world, even though their symbolism reflects their cultural and spiritual traditions. Understanding these flags is also a journey through tradition, religion, and history.

Countries With Square Flags

Country

Switzerland

Vatican City

Switzerland

The Swiss flag depicts a prominent white cross in the middle of a red solid square background. Its stark simplicity and distinctive aspect ratio make it stand out among national flags. Adopted officially in the 19th century, the Swiss flag represents freedom, honour, faithfulness, and, nowadays, the world-famous Swiss neutrality. Its symbolism is so distinctive that people get confused and associate it with the International Red Cross emblem in reverse color. 

Vatican City

The flag of the Vatican City is divided into two vertical stripes, one yellow (gold) and the other white. On the white band are the crossed keys of Saint Peter and the Papal Tiara, significant symbols of the Holy See and the Papacy. Taken up at the time of the Vatican's becoming an independent city-state in 1929, this flag is rich in religious symbolism: the golden and silver keys symbolize the Papal powers, and the square shape is believed to signify ideas of balance and spiritual completeness.

The use of square flags in the global world is uncommon, so those belonging to Switzerland and Vatican City are distinctive visually as well as symbolically. Both represent the very essence of a nation's identity, values, and history, validating the belief that even the design of a flag can be profoundly symbolic. These square symbols remain a point of interest for fans and a testament to diversity—both in shapes as well as in narratives—among the world's countries.


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News