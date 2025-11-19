NYT Mini Crossword Today’s Answers for Friday Nov. 19, 2025.

NYT Mini Crossword Today: The NYT Mini Crossword is an easier and shorter version of the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. Kickstart your day with the NYT Mini Crossword, your sharp, fun brain booster! It's the perfect micro-workout, designed to be quick to solve yet packed with clever challenges. If you want the NYT Mini Crossword Answers for today, then you’re at the right place! Crosswords aren't just entertaining; they offer proven scientific benefits, helping to reduce stress, sharpen vocabulary and logic, and keep your memory fighting fit. Find the NYT Mini Crossword clues, first letter hints and NYT Mini Answers here! NYT Mini Crossword Clues for Nov. 19- Across & Down Get ready to conquer your daily brain teaser! Below you'll find the complete clues and solutions for the NYT Mini Crossword published on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. This small, sharp puzzle is designed to give your vocabulary and logic a quick, fun workout. Whether

Across Down 1: ___ angel 1: Spiritual selves 5: ___ fairy 2: Word in two U.S. state names and two country names (can you name them all?) 6: "Go, go, go!" 3: Spanish for "other" 7: Voice between soprano and tenor 4: "For what reason?" 8: "Sorta" suffix 5: Cuisine with massaman curry Before we reveal any secrets, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues. No peeking at the first letters yet! If you hit a wall and those tricky clues have you stumped, don't worry—we'll jump to the next step. Let's unlock some solving power by checking the NYT Mini Crossword Hints! NYT Mini Crossword Nov. 19, 2025- First Letters Hints Think of the first letters as the key to unlocking your crossword brain! These gentle hints act as a powerful spark, instantly clarifying the path forward and making those tricky clues feel manageable.

Notice how just seeing the initial letter of a word can transform a blank space into a burst of recognition, often allowing you to jumpstart your guesses and secure the answer well before you need the full solution. Let these mini-clues guide you straight to that satisfying completion! Across: S, T, H, A, I

Down: S, N, O, W, T If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Nov.19, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → SNOW

5 → TOOTH

6 → HURRY

7 → ALTO

8 → ISH Down 1 → SOULS

2 → NORTH

3 → OTRO

4 → WHY

5 → THAI