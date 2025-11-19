WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 Application Form Released at wbbpe.wb.gov.in - Check Apply Online Link, Last Date and More

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: The WBBPE has earlier released a notification vide no. 2141/WBBPE/2025/59R-09/2024 to recruit 13,421 teachers across the state. The recruitment notification was released on 25 September 2025 which contains information like eligibility criteria, age requirement, salary, selection parameters, application fee, and others. Now, the WBBPE has released the notification to fill the application form for teaching in Primary schools across the state. The candidates applying for the Assistant Teacher post must already have qualified the TET exam conducted by the state. West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 The application form for WBBPE Primary Teacher recruitment will be available on the online portal for submission from 03:00 pm November 19, 2025 until 11:59 pm on December 9, 2025 at the official website of the Board: wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment Notification 2025 The candidates must download the official notification to get information about the number of vacancies available in each district as the candidates are required to mention their preferred district in the online application form. Download the WBBPE Primary Teacher Notification 2025 WB Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria In order to apply for the Primary Teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the candidates are required to meet certain criteria which includes educational qualification and age requirements. WB Primary Teacher Educational Qualification The candidate must have passed: Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR

Graduation and Two Year Diploma in Elementary Education

AND Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) (conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education adhering to the rules and principles set by NCTE) WB Primary Teacher Age Limit Minimum Eighteen (18) years and maximum Forty (40) years as on the 1st day of January, 2025. Upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (A & B), PwD (Person with Disabilities), Exempted (EC), Ex-Servicemen (ExS) and Para Teacher (PT) categories. Steps to fill the WB Primary Teacher Application Form 2025 Eligible and interested candidates can fill the application form through the step-by-step process provided below: Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpw.wb.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Important Links”. Step 3: A new page containing all the latest notifications and application form will be opened.

Step 4: Click on the “Application for Assistant Teachers in Primary Schools, 2025”. Step 5: You will be redirected to wbbpeonline.com. On the homepage, look for Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 and click on it. Step 6: Candidate to read the information and confirm that he/she has all the requirements ready before starting Registration Step 7: Candidate will provide his/her Valid TET Roll number and DoB followed by Email ID and Mobile No. to get themselves validated. The Email ID and Mobile No must be unique Step 8: Portal will validate Mobile No & Email ID by sending OTP over sms. Step 9: Candidate to fill all the required details in Application page Step 10: Candidate uploads the required Documents and clicks on “PREVIEW” button. Step 11: Candidate finally clicks on “FINAL SUBMIT” button and is redirected to Payment Gateway. Pay the application fee.