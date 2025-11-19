Current Affairs One Liners 19 Nov 2025: 6th National Water Awards

Current Affairs One-Liners: 19 Nov 2025 Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an examination point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the 21st installment of the PM-KISAN scheme and the National Water Awards.

From which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi release the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme- Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

TEC signed an MoU for collaboration on joint study and technical contribution in telecom technologies and standardization activities with whom- IIIT Delhi

Recently, C-DOT signed an MoU with which state government for participation in the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative- Andhra Pradesh

Who presented the 6th National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards- President Droupadi Murmu