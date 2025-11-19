Current Affairs One Liners 19 Nov 2025: 6th National Water Awards

Current Affairs One-Liners: 19 Nov 2025 Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an examination point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the 21st installment of the PM-KISAN scheme and the National Water Awards.
From which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi release the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme- Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
TEC signed an MoU for collaboration on joint study and technical contribution in telecom technologies and standardization activities with whom- IIIT Delhi
Recently, C-DOT signed an MoU with which state government for participation in the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative- Andhra Pradesh
Who presented the 6th National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards- President Droupadi Murmu
Who inaugurated the Coal India Limited pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025- Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy
How many total medals did India win in the 2025 Asian Archery Championship (Dhaka)- 10
Who won the ATP Finals title in 2025- Yannik Sinner
India has agreed to import approximately how much LPG from the United States for the year 2026- 2.2 million tonnes
'Ajeya Warrior-25' joint military exercise is being conducted between which two countries- India–UK
