RRB JE CBT Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts. The result for 9 RRBs have been declared today, the result for the rest of the board will be announced shortly. Earlier RRBs have conducted the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) on April 22, 2025 across the country. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the RRB JE CBT Result 2025 at the respective RRB website. The result for the 9 regional RRBs have been released today including RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. The result for remaining 12 RRBs i.e., RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri are under process and will be declared in due course.

RRB J CBT Result 2025 Download The result download link for the Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts is available on the respective regional website of RRBs. You can download the same after using your login credentials.

Railway RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 has been released in PDF format for the 9 RRBs i.e., RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can download the result pdf with the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for next round which is document verification & medical examination. Candidates can check the RRB JE Result pdfs once it is uploaded by the concerned RRBs. Details Mentioned on the RRB JE CBT 2 Scorecard 2025 The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 has been released in PDF format for 9 RRBs regional zones. The result pdf is available for the shortlisted candidates containing all the crucial details related to the selection status of candidates. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details mentioned on the RRB JE CBT 2 Scorecard 2025 and verify its authenticity. The details mentioned in the scorecard will be following-

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Category

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Cut-off Marks RRB JE CBT Result 2025 Posts Details Under the very crucial recruitment drive launched by RRBs, a total of 7,951 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) are to be filled across the country. RRB JE Result 2025 Overview The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) for CEN No. 03/2024, Post - JE, DMS, CMA etc. was held

on shift-1 on 22/04/2025 for 9 RRBs i.e., RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda,

Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates are advised to go through a result link and download the score card and other details and check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the result/score card.

Institution Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Number of Posts 7951 Result status Out for 9 zone Official Website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ How to Download RRB JE Result 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs regional website.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the RRB JE List on the official website.

Step 3: Select the respective RRB Region.

Step 4: Now provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: The RRB NTPC result pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the schedule and save the same for future reference. RRB JE Result 2025 What's Next

Under the recruitment drive against CEN No. 03/2024, a total of 7,951 vacancies are to be filled including Junior Engineer (JE), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research). All those candidates shortlisted in CBT-II will have to appear for Document Verification for these 9 RRBs. The document verification process has been processed and candidates are advised to visit the regional official website of RRBs. Adhere to the Transparency Measure RRBs have made it clear to candidates that they should be beware of touts who try to misguide them with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB have mentioned striclty that the selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.