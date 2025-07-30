Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025: Along with waiting for the planned holidays in August 2025, parents and students in Rajasthan are also closely monitoring the weather, as severe rainfall continues to affect multiple areas, resulting in urgent school closures. Many locations have experienced flood-like conditions due to heavy rainfall brought on by the monsoon season, which has prompted local authorities to put student safety first.

The unpredictability of the monsoon has forced more dynamic alterations to the academic program, even though the official Rajasthan school holiday calendar for August 2025 includes a few important dates.

Schools in 11 Districts Closed till 2nd August

Rajasthan is experiencing a lot of rain, hence many districts are on holiday. Holidays have been extended in three districts as of Tuesday night. Schools in one of these districts are on holiday through August 2.