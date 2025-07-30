RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2025: School Closure Due to Rain and Govt. Holiday

This article details the school holiday schedule for Rajasthan in August 2025, highlighting both planned observances like World Tribal Day/Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Krishna Janmashtami, as well as crucial, immediate closures in various districts due to heavy monsoon rains and flood-like conditions. It advises parents and students to monitor local announcements for real-time updates on rain-induced school closures, emphasizing safety as the top priority during this period of intense rainfall.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 30, 2025, 13:11 IST

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025: Along with waiting for the planned holidays in August 2025, parents and students in Rajasthan are also closely monitoring the weather, as severe rainfall continues to affect multiple areas, resulting in urgent school closures. Many locations have experienced flood-like conditions due to heavy rainfall brought on by the monsoon season, which has prompted local authorities to put student safety first.

The unpredictability of the monsoon has forced more dynamic alterations to the academic program, even though the official Rajasthan school holiday calendar for August 2025 includes a few important dates. 

Schools in 11 Districts Closed till 2nd August

Rajasthan is experiencing a lot of rain, hence many districts are on holiday. Holidays have been extended in three districts as of Tuesday night. Schools in one of these districts are on holiday through August 2.

Schools and Anganwadis have been closed until August 2 due to the rain warning in Tonk district, according to information from the education department. Holidays have been announced in Sawai Madhopur to July 31. Both government and private schools in the Bhilwara area will be closed on July 30. Similarly, as per the orders of the Government Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, holiday has been declared on 30th and 31st July for children of 3-6 years for pre-school education activities in all the Anganwadi centres operating in the district.

Government Holidays in August 2025 in Rajasthan

The below table provides the Government Holiday dates of August 2025 in Rajasthan:

Occasion

Date

World Tribal Day

August 09, 2025

Raksha Bandhan

August 09, 2025

Independence Day

August 15, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami

August 16, 2025

School closures due to rain are frequently decided at short notice based on real-time weather conditions and safety assessments, so parents and students are advised to keep up with local news channels and official announcements from their respective district administrations and school authorities. The welfare of the academic community is still the top focus during this severe monsoon season.

Also Check:

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News