Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025: Along with waiting for the planned holidays in August 2025, parents and students in Rajasthan are also closely monitoring the weather, as severe rainfall continues to affect multiple areas, resulting in urgent school closures. Many locations have experienced flood-like conditions due to heavy rainfall brought on by the monsoon season, which has prompted local authorities to put student safety first.
The unpredictability of the monsoon has forced more dynamic alterations to the academic program, even though the official Rajasthan school holiday calendar for August 2025 includes a few important dates.
Schools in 11 Districts Closed till 2nd August
Rajasthan is experiencing a lot of rain, hence many districts are on holiday. Holidays have been extended in three districts as of Tuesday night. Schools in one of these districts are on holiday through August 2.
Schools and Anganwadis have been closed until August 2 due to the rain warning in Tonk district, according to information from the education department. Holidays have been announced in Sawai Madhopur to July 31. Both government and private schools in the Bhilwara area will be closed on July 30. Similarly, as per the orders of the Government Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, holiday has been declared on 30th and 31st July for children of 3-6 years for pre-school education activities in all the Anganwadi centres operating in the district.
Government Holidays in August 2025 in Rajasthan
The below table provides the Government Holiday dates of August 2025 in Rajasthan:
|
Occasion
|
Date
|
World Tribal Day
|
August 09, 2025
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 09, 2025
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2025
|
Krishna Janmashtami
|
August 16, 2025
School closures due to rain are frequently decided at short notice based on real-time weather conditions and safety assessments, so parents and students are advised to keep up with local news channels and official announcements from their respective district administrations and school authorities. The welfare of the academic community is still the top focus during this severe monsoon season.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation