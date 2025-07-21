Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admission under the 85% State Quota will be conducted by Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). The counselling process will be held online, including four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. Admissions will be based on NEET 2025 scores, and candidates must complete the application form, fill their preferred choices of colleges and courses, and participate in the allotment process.
Based on the registration, the Rajasthan NEET merit list will be released in PDF format. Candidates shortlisted in the list will be called for document verification, followed by choice filling and allotment. Rajasthan MBBS/BDS admissions will be granted for around 5,075 MBBS and 1,403 BDS seats.
This article provides complete details about Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025, including registration dates, eligibility, seat matrix, step-by-step counselling process, choice filling, and other important instructions for MBBS and BDS aspirants.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 – Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
RUHS via SMS Medical College, Jaipur
|
Eligible Courses
|
MBBS & BDS under State Quota
|
Tentative Start
|
3rd week of August 2025
|
Seat Matrix (Last Year)
|
5,204 MBBS, 1,343 BDS
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online registration & choice filling; Offline document verification & institute joining
|
Estimated Rounds
|
4 rounds (including mop-up and stray-vacancy rounds)
Rajasthan Tops NEET UG 2025
The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS under the 85% State Quota will be overseen by RUHS (SMS Medical College, Jaipur). Only those candidates who qualify for NEET UG 2025 by securing the cutoff marks are eligible to participate in the state counselling process.
Out of 22,09,318 candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2025 across India, 12,36,531 candidates qualified. From Rajasthan alone, 1,80,637 registered and 1,76,181 appeared, out of which an impressive 1,19,865 candidates qualified. Rajasthan not only secured a high pass rate but also produced the NEET 2025 Topper, Mahesh Kumar, along with 13 students in the All India Top 100 Merit List, underscoring the state's academic excellence.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule (Tentative)
The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling is expected to begin in the third week of August 2025. While the official dates will be announced on the RUHS portal, candidates can refer to the tentative timeline below to plan their participation:
|
Event
|
Tentative Dates (2025)
|
Round 1 Registration
|
~3rd week of August
|
Document Verification
|
~August 17 to 22
|
Provisional Merit List
|
~August 24
|
Choice Filling & Locking
|
~August 24 to 27 (Auto-lock by 5 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
~August 29
|
Reporting to Allotted Colleges
|
~August 30 to September 5
Note: Rounds 2, Mop-up, and Stray Vacancy will follow similar timelines with updated seat matrices and availability.
Steps to Register for Rajasthan MBBS BDS Admission 2025
Step 1: Create Your Rajasthan SSO ID
- Visit the Rajasthan SSO Portal and register using Aadhaar, Gmail, or Facebook.
- Create and safely note your username & password—this will serve as your login credential for the entire counselling process.
Step 2: Login & Access NEET UG Module
- On the portal, go to: Citizen → HTE (Higher Technical Education) → NEET UG 2025.
- Access the “Rajasthan MBBS/BDS 2025” counselling section once the link is active.
Step 3: Complete Application – Part I
- Enter your NEET roll number, score, percentile, category/subcategory, and date of birth.
- Verify carefully—this generates your unique counselling registration ID.
Step 4: Pay the Registration Fee (Part II)
-
Pay online using credit/debit/UPI/net banking.
-
Tentative fee structure (subject to final RUHS notification):
-
₹2,000: General/OBC
-
₹1,200: SC/ST/ST-STA
-
-
Retain the payment receipt. It is required in the next step.
Step 5: Fill Application – Part II
- Provide detailed academic & personal information, including Class 10–12 details, address, and guardian contacts.
- Upload scans: photo, signature, thumb impression, NEET scorecard, ID proofs, and category/domicile certificates.
Step 6: Upload Documents
Ensure clear scans (JPG/PDF; ≤100–300 KB). Required documents include:
- NEET 2025 admit card & scorecard
- Class 10 & 12 certificates
- Domicile and category certificate (if applicable)
- Income or EWS/PwD certificates (if eligible)
- ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
- Passport-size photo, signature, thumb impression
- Payment receipt & SSO ID proof.
Step 7: Lock & Submit
- Review every section carefully, then lock your application.
- No edits are possible post-lock. Retain copies of submission and payment confirmations
What After Registration
- State Merit List: RUHS will publish the provisional merit list based on your NEET scores.
- Document Verification Centre: Attend offline verification with original documents.
- Choice Filling: Select and lock your preferred colleges.
- Seat Allotment & Reporting: Check your seat status, download the allotment letter, pay admission fees, and report within the specified timeframe (3–4 days).
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan NEET 2025 Counselling
- Citizenship/Domicile: Indian, Rajasthan domicile (or non domicile category for NRI/other state) NEET‐UG 2025: Qualified (2025 result was out June 14)
- Age: Minimum 17 years by December 31, 2025
- Educational Qualification: Class 12 with PCB & English ≥ 50% (General), ≥ 40%–45% (reserved/PwD)
- Subsequent Rounds: Eligibility for those not admitted in previous rounds and qualified NEET.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling Stages
1. Registration
- Access the RUHS online portal, enter NEET credentials, personal & academic data.
- Upload scanned documents and pay the registration fee (₹2,500 General; ₹1,500 SC/ST—fees may be revised)
2. Merit List & Document Verification
- RUHS issues a state‐level merit list.
- Physical verification at designated centres is mandatory.
3. Choice Filling & Locking
- Via portal, prioritize colleges and courses using updated seat matrix.
- Lock choices within the prescribed deadline.
4. Seat Allotment
- Based on state rank, reservation, and choice order.
- Download allotment letter online.
5. Reporting & Admission
- Report to allocated college with original documents within 3–4 days.
- Admission is confirmed upon document verification and fee payment.
6. Further Rounds & Upgradation
- Eligible candidates can register for Round 2 or subsequent mop ups.
- Option to upgrade while retaining previous admission (if exercised).
Seat Matrix & Reservation
- Expect similar seat availability: ~5,200 MBBS and ~1,340 BDS seats across government/private colleges
- Reservation norms apply per state guidelines (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD).
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 is a critical process for medical aspirants aiming for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85% state quota. Candidates are advised to complete each step carefully—from SSO ID creation to document upload and choice filling. Since the schedule is tentative at this stage, we will keep updating this article as soon as the official dates and notifications are released by RUHS. Stay tuned for real-time updates and expert guidance throughout the counselling rounds.
