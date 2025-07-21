Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admission under the 85% State Quota will be conducted by Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). The counselling process will be held online, including four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. Admissions will be based on NEET 2025 scores, and candidates must complete the application form, fill their preferred choices of colleges and courses, and participate in the allotment process.

Based on the registration, the Rajasthan NEET merit list will be released in PDF format. Candidates shortlisted in the list will be called for document verification, followed by choice filling and allotment. Rajasthan MBBS/BDS admissions will be granted for around 5,075 MBBS and 1,403 BDS seats.

This article provides complete details about Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025, including registration dates, eligibility, seat matrix, step-by-step counselling process, choice filling, and other important instructions for MBBS and BDS aspirants.