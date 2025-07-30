CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025: Who can Apply, Mode of Test, Dates and Admission Guidelines

The CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025, an entrance exam for admission to Classes 6–8 in 33 of the 75 model schools scheduled to be launched under the Chief Minister Schools for Rising India (CM SHRI) project, includes comprehensive instructions published by the Delhi government. All the Information You Need to Know About the Entrance Exam for Admission to CM Shri Schools in 2025 New admissions rules for the Delhi government's esteemed CM Shri Schools of Applied Learning (sometimes called Schools of Specialized Excellence, or SoSE) have been made available. Students wishing to enroll in Classes 6, 7, and 8 starting in the 2025–2026 academic year will have to pass an entrance exam based on OMR. With this modification, students will be chosen on the basis of their aptitude and interest in applied learning topics.

What are CM Shri Schools? The Delhi government's goal of delivering high-quality education led to the establishment of CM Shri Schools, which emphasize creativity, problem-solving, and application-based knowledge through experiential and hands-on learning. Through improved teaching strategies, these institutions seek to equip students for professions in the twenty-first century. Who can apply online for CM Shri Schools? Students currently studying in government, government-aided, or recognized unaided schools can apply if they: Are in Class 5, 6, or 7 of the academic year 2025-26.

Students from government or government-aided institutions, such as DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, would be given at least 50% of the available seats. OMR-Based Entrance Test Key Highlights

Mode of Test: The entrance exam will be pen and paper based using OMR sheets, similar to national-level competitive exams like NEET or Olympiads. Syllabus: Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude are the five areas of the multilingual OMR-based test, which will include objective-style questions. No negative marking will be applied. The entire test will last 150 minutes, plus extra time for candidates who are CWSNs. Multiple-choice (MCQ) questions will be used to assess students' conceptual knowledge and analytical abilities. The preceding class's NCERT curriculum will serve as the basis for the syllabus. A student registering for Class 6, for instance, will take a test covering material from Class 5. Why This Test? The entrance test ensures a transparent and merit-based admission process. It helps identify students who show potential in applied learning areas and can benefit from the special curriculum and infrastructure at CM Shri Schools.