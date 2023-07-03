CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 3 Matrices MCQs

Maths 12th Matrices MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the annual board exams for class 12, and it is considered one of the most important tests a student will face in his school life. The board exam comprises a vast syllabus and different types of questions.

Multiple choice questions are asked in the exam as well and hold significant weightage, especially for CBSE Class 12 Mathematics papers.

Maths is a popular subject among students, and the MCQs can boost the score for they're a short and simple section. However, the CBSE 12th maths chapter 3 Matrices MCQs are often tricky and calculative. Matrices demand intensive practice, and so we bring you the following set of MCQs.

Matrices consist of hard calculations and many formulae that students need to memorise. But if you check out the following MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 3 Matrices, it’s sure to calm your mind and improve your confidence. The questions vary in difficulty level from easy to hard.

Read More: CBSE Matrices Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Maths

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 3 Matrices

Question 1: If A = [5 6 7] and B = [2 7 1], then A + B = ?

(a) [7 12 8]

(b) [7 13 8]

(c) [3 13 6]

(d) [7 13 6]

Answer: (b) [7 13 8]

Question 2: 1. If A is a square matrix such that A2 = A, then (I – A)3 + A is equal to

(a) I

(b) 0

(c) I - A

(d) I + A

Answer: (a) I

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Question 3: If A and B are two matrices of the order 3 × m and 3 × n, respectively, and m = n, then the order of matrix (5A – 2B) is

(a) m x 3

(b) 3 x 3

(c) m x n

(d) 3 x n

Answer: (d) 3 x n

Question 4: The number of all possible matrices of order 3 x 3 with each entry 0 or 1 is

(a) 27

(b) 18

(c) 81

(d) 512

Answer: (d) 512

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 2023-24

Question 5: If A and B are symmetric matrices of the same order, then (AB′–BA′) is a

(a) Skew symmetric matrix

(b) Null matrix

(c) Symmetric matrix

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Skew symmetric matrix

Question 6: Matrices A and B will be inverse of each other only if:

(a) AB = BA

(b) AB-BA = 0

(c) AB = 0, BA = I

(d) AB = BA = I

Answer: (d) AB = BA = I

Question 7: If A = [a ij ] is a square matrix of order 2 such that a ij = 1, when i ≠ j and a ij = 0, when i = j, then A2 is

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF - Download Model Paper

Question 8:

(a) identity matrix

(b) symmetric matrix

(c) skew symmetric matrix

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) Symmetric matrix

Question 9: If A = is a symmetric matrix then x

(a) 3

(b) 6

(c) 8

(d) 0

Answer: (b) 6

Question 10:

(a) 28/3

(b) 32/3

(c) 34/3

(d) 10

Answer: 32/3

Recommended:

Class 12th Mathematics NCERT Book