ICMAI CMA June 2025 Inter, Final Result Out, Check Scorecard at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICMAI CMA June 2025 Session Inter and Final Results. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2025 session exams can check the result through the link available on the official website

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 11, 2025, 08:45 IST
ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result Out: the ICMAI CMA June 2025 Session Intermediate and Final Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the result through the link available on the official website. Click on the direct link given here to check the results.

To check the CMA June 2025 intermediate and final result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the CMA Registration number. Along with the results, ICMAI has also issued the intermediate and final provisional rank list and other details. 

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Session Result - Click Here

How to Check ICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final Result

The link for candidates to check the ICMAI CMA June 2025 session intermediate and final results is available online. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on the CMA June 2025 session result link

Step 3: Click on the intermediate/ final result link

Step 4: Login using the registration number

Step 5: The CMA June 2025 session result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the scorecard for further reference

