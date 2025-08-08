Community engagement : Schools and communities can come together to do the contests that foster togetherness and also learning about many new things.

Inclusive Fun : These activities can prove to be a fun time for children, teens and adults, making everyone a part of the celebration.

Encourages creativity : Taking part in various contests can help students express their love for their siblings that they might not be able to express directly.

Raksha Bandhan Creative Contest: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love and promise between a brother and sister. It is a day that acts as a reminder to be always with one another. Many schools, communities celebrate this day with various contests that make the context even more special. Check out some of the best ideas for the Raksha Bandhan Creative Contest.

Raksha Bandhan Creative Contests Ideas 2025 For Students

Rakhi Making Competition

This is a classic and a very popular contest. Children can make eco-friendly rakhi and theme-based rakhi.

Poster and Drawing Competition

A drawing and poster competition helps the students to visually express their emotions. For this competition, students can have separate categories for drawings.

Essay and Poetry Making Contest

For students who love to write and want to show their creative side by writing an essay or a poem, they can take part in this contest. Students can write what they truly feel for their siblings.

Slogan Writing Competition

This contest is a quick and creative way to get the students thinking about the core values of the festival and also come up with meaningful and catchy slogans. Students can show their artistic side with this.