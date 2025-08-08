AP DSC Results 2025 Releasing Today? Check Result Expected Date and Steps to Download Subject Wise Merit List Pdf at apdsc.apcfss.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
AP DSC Result 2025:  The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC recruitment exam result for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. The written exam for 16,347 teacher jobs  was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Along with the result, the score card and final answer key will also be uploaded. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 8, 2025, 11:39 IST
AP DSC Results 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC recruitment exam result for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. However there is not any official announcement, as per media reports the result will be declared today i.e. on August 8 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Mega DSC examinations can download the result after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in.
The written exam for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Recently the provisional answer key with process to raise objection was released at the official website. Now the result is ready to announce and once released, candidates can download the AP DSC Results 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

apdsc.apcfss.in Result 2025 Overview

The Computer Based Test for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at the District headquarters, Municipalities, Revenue divisions and Mandals. The details related to recruitment drive are given in the table below:

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Name

AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025

Number of posts 

 16,347 

Exam Dates

June 6 to July 6, 2025

Result Status

Soon

Official Website

www.apdsc.apcfss.in

How to Download AP DSC Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh AP DSC-www.apdsc.apcfss.in
  • Step 2: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 3: Enter your details
  • Step 4: Download AP DSC Result PDF.
  • Step 5: Save the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

