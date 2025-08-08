AP DSC Results 2025 Releasing Today? Check Result Expected Date and Steps to Download Subject Wise Merit List Pdf at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Results 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC recruitment exam result for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. However there is not any official announcement, as per media reports the result will be declared today i.e. on August 8 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Mega DSC examinations can download the result after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in.
The written exam for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Recently the provisional answer key with process to raise objection was released at the official website. Now the result is ready to announce and once released, candidates can download the AP DSC Results 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
apdsc.apcfss.in Result 2025 Overview
The Computer Based Test for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at the District headquarters, Municipalities, Revenue divisions and Mandals. The details related to recruitment drive are given in the table below:
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Name
|
AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025
|
Number of posts
|
16,347
|
Exam Dates
|
June 6 to July 6, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
www.apdsc.apcfss.in
How to Download AP DSC Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh AP DSC-www.apdsc.apcfss.in
- Step 2: Click on the admit card link
- Step 3: Enter your details
- Step 4: Download AP DSC Result PDF.
- Step 5: Save the same for future reference.
