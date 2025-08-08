AP DSC Results 2025 Releasing Today? Check Result Expected Date and Steps to Download Subject Wise Merit List Pdf at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Results 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC recruitment exam result for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. However there is not any official announcement, as per media reports the result will be declared today i.e. on August 8 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Mega DSC examinations can download the result after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in.

We will share the AP DSC Results 2025 download link here.

AP DSC Results 2025 Download

The written exam for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Recently the provisional answer key with process to raise objection was released at the official website. Now the result is ready to announce and once released, candidates can download the AP DSC Results 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-