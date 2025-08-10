11th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper from August 1.
Tunnel collapse in Los Angeles traps 28 workers underground.
A ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea; 6 rescued, others missing.
Europe’s top court blames Russia for the MH17 crash that killed 298 people.
National News for School Assembly
Government speeds up purchase of MALE drones to strengthen border security.
The Defence Ministry calls India’s new artillery gun a major success.
Supreme Court begins case on probe agencies calling lawyers for questioning.
PM Modi Responds to Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark stated that India is "racing towards the top" and contributing significantly to global growth
BJP Challenges Rahul Gandhi on 'Vote Chori' Accusation:The BJP has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to submit names of the "fake electors"
Sports News for School Assembly
India Women win the T20 series against England for the first time.
Indian shot put athlete Jasmine Kaur suspended after failing dope test.
Vantika Agrawal beats former world champion Ushenina in FIDE Women’s World Cup.
Samson Credits Gambhir's Support for Boosting Confidence
Lhakpa Tsering to Represent India in Asia Cross Country Rally
Thought of the day:
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
Word of the day:
Juxtapose
Meaning: To place different things close together or side-by-side, especially for comparison or contrast.
Example: "The artist decided to juxtapose bright, bold colors with soft, pastel shades in her latest painting".
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
