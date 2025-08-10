11th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:

International News for School Assembly

Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper from August 1.

Tunnel collapse in Los Angeles traps 28 workers underground.

A ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea; 6 rescued, others missing.

Europe’s top court blames Russia for the MH17 crash that killed 298 people.

