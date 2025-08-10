Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Are You Ready for the 03-10 August 2025 Challenge, Will You Score 10/10?

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 03–10 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this weekly quiz, which covers key topics such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, ISA’s 107th member, the ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative, and more. 1. What is the total budget approved by the Union Cabinet for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY)? A) ₹5,000 crore

B) ₹6,520 crore

C) ₹7,000 crore

D) ₹4,800 crore 1. B) ₹6,520 crore The objective of PMKSY is to increase farmers’ income and strengthen the supply chain from farm to market. Recently, the Union Cabinet approved a total budget of ₹6,520 crore for this scheme, which includes an additional ₹1,920 crore. As of June 2025, 1,601 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme. 2. Moldova joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as which number member?

A) 100th

B) 105th

C) 107th

D) 110th 2. C) 107th Moldova has officially become the 107th member of ISA, marking its participation in global efforts to promote solar energy. Moldova’s Ambassador to India, Ana Taban, handed over the Instrument of Ratification in New Delhi. ISA aims to foster cooperation in the solar energy sector and strengthen sustainable development. India's first private railway station 3. Which Union Minister recently inaugurated the SheLeads II programme? A) Anupriya Patel

B) Nirmala Sitharaman

C) Annapurna Devi

D) Meenakshi Lekhi 3. C) Annapurna Devi SheLeads II, organised by the UN Women India Country Office, is a major capacity-building initiative aimed at empowering grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators. Its second edition was launched on 7 August 2025 in New Delhi by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi.

4. Which railway station in the Kashmir Valley became the first to handle freight transport? A) Srinagar Railway Station

B) Anantnag Railway Station

C) Baramulla Railway Station

D) Udhampur Railway Station 4. B) Anantnag Railway Station Indian Railways has formally opened Anantnag Railway Station under the Jammu Division for freight transport, making it the first station in the Kashmir Valley with this facility. It will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm, handling all goods except petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL). 5. Which ministry recently launched the new Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP)? A) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

B) Ministry of External Affairs

C) Ministry of Culture

D) Ministry of Tourism 5. D) Ministry of Tourism The Ministry of Tourism launched the updated Incredible India Digital Platform to showcase India’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse tourist destinations globally through a digital medium. This platform serves as an integrated and interactive resource for travellers and tourism stakeholders.

6. The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative was recently launched by which ministry? A) Ministry of Home Affairs

B) Ministry of Defence

C) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas 6. D) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas The ‘Apna Ghar’ initiative aims to provide safe, comfortable, and hygienic resting facilities for truck drivers along national highways. It has been launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in collaboration with public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). 7. Numaligarh Refinery Limited signed an MoU with which organisation for digital transformation and industrial modernisation? A) Reliance Group

B) Airtel

C) BSNL

D) TCS 7. C) BSNL To accelerate digital transformation and industrial modernisation, BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a historic MoU during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” in Guwahati. This initiative, held under the Ministry of Finance, is aimed at boosting technological innovation in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

8. Who took charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of India on 1 August 2025? A) Vice Admiral Ajay Kumar

B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

C) Vice Admiral Arun Prakash

D) Vice Admiral Rakesh Verma 8. B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, recipient of the AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) and NM (Nau Sena Medal), assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on 1 August 2025. After taking charge, he paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial. 9. Which cooperative bank was recently merged with the Saraswat Cooperative Bank? A) Maharashtra Cooperative Bank

B) New India Cooperative Bank

C) South Indian Cooperative Bank

D) None of the above 9. B) New India Cooperative Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the voluntary merger of New India Cooperative Bank (NICB) with Saraswat Cooperative Bank, effective 4 August 2025. All NICB branches will now function as Saraswat Bank branches, and all NICB customers, including depositors, will be considered Saraswat Bank customers, with all interests protected.