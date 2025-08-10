For people planning to relocate, utilities such as electricity, water, heating, internet are a major recurring expense. Therefore, you must know where in the United States they are most affordable. It will significantly help you in deciding the budgets and choosing the right place to live. Many retirees live on fixed incomes, so finding states with low utility bills can significantly stretch their money. Imagine paying just around $500 a month for all your utility bills, and still having money left over for savings or investments. Keep reading to uncover the full cost-saving list.
List of Top 7 U.S. States with the Lowest Utility Costs
Getting to know the states in the U.S. with the lowest cost of living and utility expenses can help you in determining housing options, and relocation easily. Therefore, we have listed the states in the table below based on official stats from This Old House (citing U.S. EIA) and Axios, showing the average monthly utility cost, implied affordability according to each state:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Avg. Utility Bill (USD/mo)
|
1
|
Idaho
|
$495
|
2
|
Utah
|
$502
|
3
|
Iowa
|
$507
|
4
|
West Virginia
|
$508
|
5
|
New Mexico
|
$517
|
6
|
Nebraska
|
~$1.35/kWh (among lowest)
|
7
|
North Dakota
|
~$0.087/kWh (lowest)
Source: ElectricChoice and This Old House
Here are the top 7 States in the U.S. which have the lowest utility costs according to recent statistics:
1. Idaho
Idaho comes at top with the lowest average utility bill at just $495. The state combines a combination of affordable electricity, gas, water, and waste services. This is all because of available resources and efficient infrastructure.
2. Utah
When it comes to Utah, then the residents pay around $502/month, which benefits from low electricity rates and thoughtful utility distribution. Moreover, this is specifically for electricity averaging just $0.11/kWh.
3. Iowa
At $507/month, Iowa’s utility affordability is backed by various clean energy investments. The state is most notably one of the top states in relying on wind energy according to Axios which helps stabilise the costs even as demand grows.
4. West Virginia
Energy costs in West Virginia are manageable at $508/month. This places the state in among the lowest-utility-bill states despite its climate requirements.
5. New Mexico
New Mexico offers low utility expenses as compared to other states and averages around $517/month. This is specifically with one of the modest costs across electricity, water, and other services as well.
6. Nebraska
Nebraska ranks in the top states all because of its low electricity rate of around 13¢/kWh. This keeps the monthly bills well below national averages, as per ElectricChoice.
7. North Dakota
With the lowest electricity rate nationwide (~8.7¢/kWh), North Dakota consistently offers affordable energy costs year-round.
Conclusion
Therefore, if you're looking to trim your monthly expenses without sacrificing comfort, these seven states offer compelling value. From rural Idaho’s low bills to North Dakota’s rock-bottom energy rates, they demonstrate how geography, infrastructure, and energy sources shape affordability today.
