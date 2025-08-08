HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: Download Haryana Board Class 10 Supplementary Result at bseh.org

HBSE 10th compartment





HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the HBSE 10th supplementary result 2025. The link to check the secondary compartment result is available on the official website bseh.org. Students can also click on the direct link here to download the marksheet.

To check the results students must visit the official website and login using the roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name or registration number. Click on the link below to check the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 and download the supplementary marksheet.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Check HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025?

Follow the steos provided below to download the HBSE 10th compartment marksheet 2025