HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: Download Haryana Board Class 10 Supplementary Result at bseh.org

HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 has been announced at bseh.org. Students can login using the roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name or registration number to download the 10th supplementary marksheet. 

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 09:59 IST
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared
HBSE 10th compartment 


HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the HBSE 10th supplementary result 2025. The link to check the secondary compartment result is available on the official website bseh.org. Students can also click on the direct link here to download the marksheet.

To check the results students must visit the official website and login using the roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name or registration number. Click on the link below to check the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 and download the supplementary marksheet.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Check HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025? 

Follow the steos provided below to download the HBSE 10th compartment marksheet 2025

  • Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in.

  • Click on the Result of Secondary Exam July - 2025 link  

  • Enter the roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name or registration number.

  • The HBSE 10th class compartment result 2025 will be displayed.

  • Download the result for future reference

HBSE 10th Compaetment Result 2025 - Statistics

This year a total of 10,811 candidates appeared for the HBSE 10th compartment exams which were held from July 5 to 14, 2025. The overall pass percentage is 45.15%. From the total who appeared 10,811 students passed the exams. 

Category

Number of Students

Pass Percentage

Total Appeared

10,811

Passed

4,881

45.15% (overall)

Eligible for Improvement

5,576

Failed

355

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Gender Wise Performance

This year a total of a total of 10,811 students appeared for the exams, of which 6,768 were boys and 4,043 were girls. The overall pass percentage of boys is 43.69% and the pass percentage for girls is 47.59%.

Gender

Appeared

Passed

Pass Percentage

Boys

6,768

2,957

43.69%

Girls

4,043

1,924

47.59%

