Animals with the most teeth: Sharks are probably the first animal that comes to mind when you think of one with a lot of teeth, but some of the world's toothiest animals aren't even predators. Nature has given many animals amazing teeth, from tiny mollusks to creatures that live in the deep sea.
A new study in the journal Marine Biology looked at the strange radula of gastropods, which are snails and slugs. Their radula can have tens of thousands of tiny teeth, which is much more than any land or sea predator. This amazing adaptation lets them easily scrape food off surfaces.
If you've ever wondered, "What animal has the most teeth?" or "Do snails have teeth?" you're about to learn some really interesting things that you probably didn't know.
Which Creature has the Most Teeth on Earth?
You're likely familiar with sharks and their fearsome dental reputation, but the animals on this list will redefine your understanding of what it means to be toothy. Here are the five animals with the most impressive teeth in the animal kingdom. Some have teeth that grow back all the time, while others have teeth that are so small you can't see them.
|
Rank
|
Animal with the Most Teeth
|
Estimated Number of Teeth
|
1
|
Common Garden Snail
|
Up to 25,000
|
2
|
Frilled Shark
|
Around 300
|
3
|
Great White Shark
|
Up to 300
|
4
|
Giant Armadillo
|
Up to 100
|
5
|
Bottle-nosed Dolphin
|
Up to 260
1. Common Garden Snail
The "teeth" of the common garden snail aren't what you'd expect. They don't have solid teeth; instead, they have a special ribbon-like organ called a radula. There are thousands of tiny, hook-shaped denticles on this radula. Imagine it as a conveyor belt of small files that collects plant and algae matter. There can be more than 20,000 of these denticles, and they are always being replaced as they wear down. This amazing dental system helps them digest their food well.
2. Frilled Shark
The frilled shark is often called a "living fossil" because it has looked almost the same for millions of years. It lives in the deepest parts of the ocean. Its mouth is unlike any other, with up to 25 rows of three-pronged, needle-like teeth that can add up to 300. This special dental design isn't for chewing; it's for grabbing and holding onto slippery, soft-bodied prey like squid and smaller sharks, making it almost impossible to get away. The teeth point backward, which keeps anything that goes into the mouth from coming out.
3. Great White Shark
People think of great white sharks as scary predators, and their teeth are a big part of why. They have three rows of large, serrated, triangular teeth, and they can have up to 300 teeth at once. Their system for replacing teeth all the time is the most interesting thing about them. If you lose or break a tooth, another tooth from the row behind it moves forward to fill the gap. A single great white can go through thousands of teeth in its lifetime, which is why fossilized shark teeth are so commonly found. These serrated edges are perfect for tearing chunks from large prey like seals and dolphins.
