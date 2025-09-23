Animals with the most teeth: Sharks are probably the first animal that comes to mind when you think of one with a lot of teeth, but some of the world's toothiest animals aren't even predators. Nature has given many animals amazing teeth, from tiny mollusks to creatures that live in the deep sea.

A new study in the journal Marine Biology looked at the strange radula of gastropods, which are snails and slugs. Their radula can have tens of thousands of tiny teeth, which is much more than any land or sea predator. This amazing adaptation lets them easily scrape food off surfaces.

If you've ever wondered, "What animal has the most teeth?" or "Do snails have teeth?" you're about to learn some really interesting things that you probably didn't know.

Which Creature has the Most Teeth on Earth?

You're likely familiar with sharks and their fearsome dental reputation, but the animals on this list will redefine your understanding of what it means to be toothy. Here are the five animals with the most impressive teeth in the animal kingdom. Some have teeth that grow back all the time, while others have teeth that are so small you can't see them.