Sandalwood-Producing Countries: Sandalwood is one of the most valuable aromatic woods in the world, known for its fragrance, medicinal properties, and use in perfumes, cosmetics, and religious rituals. The global demand for sandalwood and sandalwood oil continues to grow, making it an important forest product. Let’s look at the top 10 sandalwood-producing countries in the world. Top 10 sandalwood-producing countries in the world 1. India India is the largest producer of sandalwood in the world, with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala being the main growing states. The famous Mysore sandalwood is considered the finest variety due to its high oil content and fragrance. India also exports large quantities of sandalwood oil used in perfumes, soaps, and Ayurveda. 2. Australia Australia is a leading global supplier of Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) cultivated on plantations. Western Australia and the Northern Territory are the main regions for sandalwood farming. The country has become a top exporter of sandalwood oil, especially for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

3. Indonesia Indonesia produces a significant amount of sandalwood, particularly from East Nusa Tenggara (Timor). Known as Timor sandalwood, it is highly aromatic and widely used in incense, carvings, and essential oils. The government has also encouraged sandalwood plantations to meet global demand. 4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka has been producing sandalwood for centuries. Sri Lankan sandalwood is valued for its quality and is used in temple rituals, perfumery, and traditional medicine. The country continues to protect and cultivate sandalwood trees as part of its forestry practices. 5. Nepal Nepal cultivates sandalwood mainly in its southern Terai regions. The wood is used locally for incense sticks, religious offerings, and small-scale oil extraction. Nepalese sandalwood is gradually entering the export market due to rising demand.

6. Bangladesh Bangladesh grows sandalwood in some forested and hilly regions. Although production is smaller compared to India or Australia, it supplies to local industries making perfumes, cosmetics, and incense. The government is also promoting sandalwood farming as a commercial crop. 7. China China has started sandalwood plantations in southern provinces to meet rising domestic demand for incense, medicines, and cosmetics. The country imports large quantities but also contributes to global sandalwood supply from its new plantations. 8. Fiji Fiji is known for cultivating Pacific sandalwood (Santalum yasi), which grows naturally in the islands. Fijian sandalwood is exported mainly for oil extraction and incense making. It is one of the Pacific’s most valuable forest resources. 9. Papua New Guinea