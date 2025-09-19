AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
What is the fear of Heights Called?

By Sneha Singh
Sep 19, 2025, 12:40 IST

The Fear of Heights is called Acrophobia. It is one of the most common phobias in the world, as most people are generally scared of standing at heights or looking down from heights. Fear of heights is caused by some past traumatic experience, balance issues, natural instincts, or more.

Fear of Heights
Fear of heights: Have you ever felt your legs shake or your heart race when you are looking down from a tall building, mountain, or even a balcony? That uneasy feeling is something most people experience at least once in their lives. But for some, this reaction is much stronger and is more than just nervousness. This is where the fear of heights comes in. 

Let’s find out what exactly the fear of heights is, what it is called, and why it happens in simple words.

What is the Fear of Heights Called?

The medical name for the fear of heights is Acrophobia. This word is derived from the combination of two Greek words: acron, meaning "height," and phobos, meaning "fear." People with acrophobia often feel extremely anxious when they are at a height, even if it’s not very high. This fear of heights can cause a sense of panic, sweating, dizziness, and a strong desire to escape the situation in the human body.  Acrophobia is one of the most common phobias in the world.

What Causes Fear of Heights?

So, now that you’ve understood what exactly fear of heights is, let’s see what causes this fear. There is not one particular answer to this question, but there can be several reasons for this, like: 

  • Past Experiences: A bad memory, like falling from a height or witnessing an accident, can trigger long-term fear.

  • Natural Instincts: Humans are naturally cautious about heights because falling can be dangerous. So, the human brain interprets high places as a risk and responds with fear.

  • Balance Issues: Some people feel dizzy or unsteady at heights, which increases their anxiety.

These are not the only reasons; there can also be more, like seeing other friends and family reacting with fear to the situation, can make the other person fearful too.

