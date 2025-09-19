Fear of heights: Have you ever felt your legs shake or your heart race when you are looking down from a tall building, mountain, or even a balcony? That uneasy feeling is something most people experience at least once in their lives. But for some, this reaction is much stronger and is more than just nervousness. This is where the fear of heights comes in.

Let’s find out what exactly the fear of heights is, what it is called, and why it happens in simple words.

Check out: What is the Fear of Balloons Called?

What is the Fear of Heights Called?

The medical name for the fear of heights is Acrophobia. This word is derived from the combination of two Greek words: acron, meaning "height," and phobos, meaning "fear." People with acrophobia often feel extremely anxious when they are at a height, even if it’s not very high. This fear of heights can cause a sense of panic, sweating, dizziness, and a strong desire to escape the situation in the human body. Acrophobia is one of the most common phobias in the world.