If IIM Ahmedabad is on your radar, you know you're aiming for one of the very best B-schools in the world. This quiz is your chance to test your insider knowledge on the famous "Red Brick Campus"! We've pulled together ten interesting questions about its history, the unique Louis Kahn design, and the details of its flagship program. Consider this a fun way to check if you're truly ready for the IIM-A journey!
The questions cover everything from which famous scientist helped found the school to the name of their unique grading system. You’ll need to think beyond the basic CAT score! Take a deep breath, click through the options, and see if you have the mastery needed to ace this challenge. Good luck—the clock's ticking (well, not really, but you get the idea)!
-
IIM Ahmedabad was established in which year?
-
1961
-
1975
-
1980
-
1947
-
Which famous American architect designed the original, iconic red brick campus of IIM Ahmedabad?
-
Louis Kahn
-
Le Corbusier
-
Charles Correa
-
Frank Lloyd Wright
-
What is the official name of IIM Ahmedabad's flagship two-year full-time program?
-
Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)
-
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
-
Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
-
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
-
Which national-level entrance exam is mandatory for admission to IIM Ahmedabad's PGP program?
-
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
-
Common Admission Test (CAT)
-
Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)
-
Management Aptitude Test (MAT)
-
IIM Ahmedabad is historically famous for using a unique grading system based on which letters?
-
Excellent, Good, Average, Poor
-
A to F
-
P (Pass) or F (Fail) only
-
1 to 10 (on a Grade Point Average scale)
-
IIM Ahmedabad's famous campus housing units are officially known by what name?
-
Student Villas
-
Dormitories
-
Halls of Residence
-
Kahn Quadrangles
-
Which famous Indian scientist and industrialist was instrumental in the establishment of IIM Ahmedabad?
-
Dr. Homi Bhabha
-
J. R. D. Tata
-
Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
-
C. V. Raman
-
The Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) is a renowned, specialized course offered by IIM-A. What is its main focus?
-
Technology and IT Consulting for Farm Operations
-
Management of the entire food, agriculture, and allied sectors
-
International Business and Global Supply Chains
-
Rural Development and Public Policy
-
IIM Ahmedabad's selection process for the PGP culminates in which two steps after the CAT shortlisting?
-
Group Discussion (GD) and Extempore Speech
-
Written Ability Test (WAT) and Group Interview (GI)
-
Academic Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI)
-
Stress Interview and Psychometric Test
-
What is the primary significance of the Ravi J. Matthai Centre for Educational Innovation located on the IIM-A campus?
-
It serves as the main research hub for financial economics in India.
-
It houses the entire placement and corporate relations office.
-
It provides executive education programs for working professionals.
-
It focuses on improving educational practices and management teaching methodologies.
|
Q No.
|
Question Summary
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
Founding Year
|
1961
|
2
|
Campus Architect
|
Louis Kahn
|
3
|
Flagship Program Name
|
Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)
|
4
|
Mandatory Entrance Exam
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
5
|
Unique Grading System
|
A to F
|
6
|
Campus Housing Name
|
Dormitories
|
7
|
Instrumental Founder
|
Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
|
8
|
PGP-FABM Focus
|
Management of the entire food, agriculture, and allied sectors
|
9
|
Final Selection Steps
|
Academic Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI)
|
10
|
Ravi J. Matthai Centre's Significance
|
It focuses on improving educational practices and management teaching methodologies.
Also check:
-
How Well Do You Really Know Delhi University ( DU) ? Guess a Quiz
-
-
-
Ultimate Indian Engineering Colleges Quiz: IITs, NITs, and Top Institutes by State
-
University-Specific Entrance Exams: The Indian Admissions Quiz
-
-
-