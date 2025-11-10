If IIM Ahmedabad is on your radar, you know you're aiming for one of the very best B-schools in the world. This quiz is your chance to test your insider knowledge on the famous "Red Brick Campus"! We've pulled together ten interesting questions about its history, the unique Louis Kahn design, and the details of its flagship program. Consider this a fun way to check if you're truly ready for the IIM-A journey!

The questions cover everything from which famous scientist helped found the school to the name of their unique grading system. You’ll need to think beyond the basic CAT score! Take a deep breath, click through the options, and see if you have the mastery needed to ace this challenge. Good luck—the clock's ticking (well, not really, but you get the idea)!