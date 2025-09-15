What is the Fear of Balloons Called?

Fear of Balloons: Balloons are often associated with fun celebrations, birthday parties, children’s celebrations, and even large festivals. They’re bright, colourful, and bring instant cheer to a room. But not everyone looks at them with excitement. For some people, the very thought of balloons, especially the loud pop sound, brings on stress, discomfort, or even panic. This condition actually has a name, and yes, it’s a real phobia.

Check out: What is the Fear of Long Words Called?

What is Fear of Balloons Called?

The fear of balloons is known as Globophobia. The term comes from ‘globo,’ meaning balloon, and ‘phobia,' meaning fear. Individuals with globophobia may experience unease around balloons and tend to avoid parties where balloons are present. The scariest part for them is the sudden bang when a balloon bursts, which can trigger the same level of fear as someone hearing a loud firecracker or thunder.