RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Fear of Balloons Called?

By Sneha Singh
Sep 15, 2025, 14:01 IST

Globophobia is the official term for the fear of balloons. Many people panic at the thought of balloons popping, which can cause sweating, a fast heartbeat, or anxiety. This rare but real balloon phobia is often linked to the loud popping sound. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Fear of Balloons
Fear of Balloons

Fear of Balloons: Balloons are often associated with fun celebrations, birthday parties, children’s celebrations, and even large festivals. They’re bright, colourful, and bring instant cheer to a room. But not everyone looks at them with excitement. For some people, the very thought of balloons, especially the loud pop sound, brings on stress, discomfort, or even panic. This condition actually has a name, and yes, it’s a real phobia.

Check out: What is the Fear of Long Words Called?

What is Fear of Balloons Called?

The fear of balloons is known as Globophobia. The term comes from ‘globo,’ meaning balloon, and ‘phobia,' meaning fear. Individuals with globophobia may experience unease around balloons and tend to avoid parties where balloons are present. The scariest part for them is the sudden bang when a balloon bursts, which can trigger the same level of fear as someone hearing a loud firecracker or thunder.

How to Overcome Fear of Balloons?

Overcoming globophobia takes patience. Since it’s usually triggered by the popping sound or the thought of a balloon bursting, most treatment methods focus on slowly reducing that fear. Some common ways to overcome this fear can be to start small, like looking at pictures of balloons, then being in the same room as a balloon without it popping. Breathing exercises, meditation, or grounding methods can also help control the panic. In severe cases, a therapist might also use cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help change the negative thought patterns connected to balloons.

Check out: What Does ‘Spill the Beans’ Mean?

Is Globophobia Rare?

Yes, globophobia is considered quite rare. It’s not one of the common phobias like fear of heights or spiders. But rare doesn’t mean not real. Many people who have it don’t even realize it’s a recognized phobia; they just think they’re being overly sensitive about balloons. In reality, it’s simply how their brain reacts to the loud noise and unpredictability of balloons.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News