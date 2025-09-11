What Does ‘Spill the Beans’ Mean?

Spill the beans meaning: Ever heard someone say, ‘Come on, spill the beans!’ and wondered why we’re suddenly talking about beans? Don’t worry, it has nothing to do with food. This quirky phrase is one of those fun idioms that showcases the colorful nature of the English language. Let’s break it down in simple words and see where it comes from, what it means, and how you can use it in daily conversation.

Check out: Who is Known as the Nightingale of India?

What Does It Mean to Spill the Beans?

To ‘spill the beans’ simply means to reveal a secret or give away information that was meant to be kept private. Imagine your best friend tells you not to tell anyone about their surprise birthday party, but you accidentally let it slip; that’s you spilling the beans.

It can be used both for small secrets, like someone’s crush, or bigger ones, like a company’s upcoming project. It’s basically the informal way of saying, ‘Oops, the secret’s out!’