What is the Fear of Long Words Called?

By Sneha Singh
Sep 8, 2025, 16:49 IST

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words, a genuine phobia causing nervousness and anxiety. It can stem from past negative experiences or performance anxiety. Strategies to overcome it include starting with shorter words, breaking down long words, relaxation techniques, and therapy. The longest word is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

Fear of long words: Imagine, the term used for the phobia of long words is actually itself one of the longest words in the dictionary. Crazy, right? Well, that’s true. The official term for this phobia is Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

Yep, the word itself is so long that it almost feels like a cruel joke on the people who suffer from it. Luckily, some just shorten it to sesquipedalophobia, which still is not short, but at least it’s easier to pronounce.

Do People Really Have Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia?

Yes, they do. While it might sound funny at first, it’s a genuine phobia for some people. People with this fear can feel, Nervous when reading or hearing long, complex words, they’re also embarrassed about pronouncing big words wrong. They are mostly anxious in situations like school, college, or presentations where big words pop up

It is basically not about the word being ‘big’ on paper but it is about the stress, anxiety, or embarrassment attached to it.

Why Do People Develop Fear of Long Words?

Like most phobias, it can come from different experiences:

  • Bad past experience: Maybe someone laughed when they mispronounced a word.

  • Performance anxiety: Fear of looking “dumb” in front of others.

  • Reading struggles: People with dyslexia or reading difficulties may feel this more strongly.

At the core, it’s not really about the word itself,  it is about fear of judgment or failure.

How Do You Deal With Fear of Long Words?

Yes, you may deal and come over this fear as it is not a life time thing. Here are a few ways people overcome it:

1. Start small - Read short words, then slowly challenge yourself with bigger ones.

2. Break it down - Chop long words into parts (like hip-po-po-to-mon-stro…).

3. Relax techniques-  Breathing exercises can calm anxiety when facing difficult words.

4. Therapy- Talking to a professional helps a lot, especially with confidence issues.

Which is the Longest Word?

As we are here, let’s just know the longest word recorded till now! It is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis (yep, it’s real). It’s a lung disease caused by inhaling fine volcanic dust. But don’t worry, most doctors just call it ‘silicosis.’

Conclusion

So, what is the fear of long words called? Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia - the ultimate tongue-twister. While it might make us giggle, for people living with it, the fear is real and tied to confidence and anxiety around language.

