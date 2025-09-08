What is the Fear of Long Words Called?

Fear of long words: Imagine, the term used for the phobia of long words is actually itself one of the longest words in the dictionary. Crazy, right? Well, that’s true. The official term for this phobia is Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.

Yep, the word itself is so long that it almost feels like a cruel joke on the people who suffer from it. Luckily, some just shorten it to sesquipedalophobia, which still is not short, but at least it’s easier to pronounce.

Do People Really Have Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia?

Yes, they do. While it might sound funny at first, it’s a genuine phobia for some people. People with this fear can feel, Nervous when reading or hearing long, complex words, they’re also embarrassed about pronouncing big words wrong. They are mostly anxious in situations like school, college, or presentations where big words pop up