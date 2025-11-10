Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025 LIVE: How to Get ₹1500 Each Month with Simple e-KYC Update

What Is Ladki Bahin Yojana?
The Ladki Bahin Yojana is one of Maharashtra’s most impactful welfare schemes, designed to empower women and enhance their financial independence. It is fficially launched by the Mahayuti government. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides ₹1500 per month to eligible women across the state.
This initiative aims to bring long-term economic stability to women, especially those who belong to low-income families. The scheme not only provides financial assistance but also restores dignity and self-confidence among Maharashtra’s “Ladki Bahin,” the daughters and sisters who form the heart of the society.
Objective and Vision of the Ladki Bahin Yojana
The main objective of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is to make women self-reliant and ensure that no woman is left behind due to financial constraints. This scheme symbolizes the government’s emotional and moral commitment toward women’s empowerment.
Eligible women receive ₹1500 every month, directly transferred to their bank accounts under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. This assistance helps them meet household expenses, support children’s education, and maintain personal well-being without depending entirely on others.
The scheme especially benefits widows, single mothers, and women from underprivileged backgrounds, allowing them to stand strong financially.
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC
The government noticed that some bogus beneficiaries were taking advantage of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which led to the introduction of mandatory e-KYC verification. This step ensures transparency and that only genuine beneficiaries receive the scheme’s benefits.
The e-KYC process has been made simple and accessible on the official website — https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. The e-KYC window opened on 18th September and was initially available for two months.
However, due to several women facing challenges such as technical errors, OTP delays, and issues with Aadhaar linking, the government is considering an extension of the e-KYC deadline. The Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, confirmed that around 80 lakh women have already completed the process successfully.
She has urged them to finish the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC process before 18th November for those who haven’t completed it yet, while also assuring that the government will review special cases and difficulties faced by women.
How to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Online?
Completing the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC is a straightforward process. The following is how eligible women can do it:
-
Visit the official portal, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in
-
Enter the registered mobile number and Aadhaar details.
-
Verify the OTP sent to the mobile.
-
Confirm your personal information and submit the form.
Once submitted, the e-KYC confirmation message will appear on the screen. It’s important to ensure that the Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active to receive OTPs smoothly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation