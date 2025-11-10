HTET Result 2025 Out
Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025 LIVE: How to Get ₹1500 Each Month with Simple e-KYC Update

Mridula Sharma
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 10, 2025, 14:00 IST

The Ladki Bahin Yojana will be released with the latest e-KYC updates by the Maharashtra government. This welfare scheme provides ₹1500 monthly financial support to eligible women, promoting self-reliance and empowerment. Check the Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits, eligibility, e-KYC process, extension updates, and important government announcements.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides ₹1500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women in Maharashtra to promote self-reliance and empowerment.
  • The government has made e-KYC verification mandatory to ensure transparency and prevent fraudulent beneficiaries.
  • Over 80 lakh women have already completed the e-KYC, and the government may extend the deadline beyond 18th November 2025 based on ongoing progress.

The Maharashtra government has launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to make women and mothers across the state financially independent. Eligible women receive ₹1500 per month as financial assistance under this scheme. However, during the verification process, several fake beneficiaries were identified. The government has now made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana to ensure transparency.

Many women initially faced challenges while completing the e-KYC process. The government has extended the e-KYC timeline to address this. Beneficiaries can now complete their Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC through the official website, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

The e-KYC facility has been available since 18th September and will now remain open for two months, giving women sufficient time to verify their details. The process is simple and user-friendly, and thousands of beneficiaries have already completed it successfully.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged all beneficiaries who have not yet completed the process to finish their e-KYC before 18th November to continue receiving the ₹1500 monthly benefit without interruption.

  • Nov 10, 2025, 14:00 IST

    When will the money for Ladki Bahin Yojana be credited?

    As per Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, the ₹1500 installment for October under the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana started being deposited into the bank accounts of eligible women from November 4, 2025.

  • Nov 10, 2025, 13:40 IST

    What is the last date for Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025?

    The Maharashtra Government has announced November 18, 2025, as the last date for completing the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC through the official website, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Women who fail to complete the e-KYC by this date may not receive the scheme’s benefits.

  • Nov 10, 2025, 13:20 IST

    What is the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana?

    The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a welfare initiative by the Maharashtra Government that provides ₹1500 per month to economically weaker women. The scheme aims to offer financial and social support, empowering women to become self-reliant. To receive benefits, eligible women must complete the mandatory e-KYC of Aadhaar and bank account.

  • Nov 10, 2025, 12:53 IST

    How to Do e-KYC for Ladki Behen Yojana?

    Beneficiaries need to follow a few simple steps through the official portal, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in to complete the e-KYC process for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Behen Yojana.

    Step 1: Go to the official Ladki Behen Yojana website and click on the ‘e-KYC’ banner displayed on the homepage.

    Step 2: Once the e-KYC form opens, enter the Aadhaar number and the captcha code shown on the screen. Agree to Aadhaar authentication and click on ‘Send OTP’.

    Step 3: You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter this OTP and click ‘Submit’ to verify your details.

    Step 4: After submission, the system will automatically check whether your e-KYC has already been completed.

    Step 5: If e-KYC is already done, a message saying ‘e-KYC already completed’ will appear on the screen.

    Step 6: If e-KYC is not done yet, the system will verify whether your Aadhaar number is listed in the eligible beneficiary list of the Ladki Behen Yojana.

    Step 7: If your Aadhaar number is found in the eligible list, you can continue with the remaining steps to complete your e-KYC successfully.

  • Nov 10, 2025, 12:46 IST

    Who Will Benefit from the Chief Minister’s Ladki Behan Yojana?

    The Chief Minister’s Ladki Behan Yojana has been specially launched to empower women in Maharashtra and make them financially independent. The following is who can benefit from this scheme:

    • Women between 21 and 65 years of age are eligible to apply for the Ladki Behan Yojana. To receive the benefits, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra.
    • All married, unmarried, and divorced women can take advantage of this government scheme by completing the online application process.
    • To qualify, the woman must have a personal bank account, and her family’s annual income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.
    • However, women who are already receiving benefits from any other government scheme will not be eligible for this program.
    • Through this initiative, the Maharashtra government aims to ensure that financial assistance directly reaches deserving women who truly need support.
  • Nov 10, 2025, 12:45 IST

    Ladki Behen Yojana Not to Be Discontinued

    Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made it clear that the Ladki Behen Yojana will not be discontinued, dismissing all rumors spread by the opposition. Addressing a public gathering, Shinde firmly stated that no matter how many false claims are made, the government remains committed to continuing this welfare scheme for women.

    He emphasized that words hold great importance in politics and accused some leaders of using them merely for political gain. Shinde added that his government stands firm on its principles and that their Hindutva ideology remains unchanged, regardless of political positions. He also took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that some leaders have compromised their beliefs for the sake of power.

    Shinde reassured the public that his government will keep the promises made to the people and maintain their trust. Despite the ongoing controversy, the Maharashtra government has confirmed its commitment to the Ladki Behen Yojana. It aims to make the scheme more transparent and ensure that financial assistance truly reaches deserving women, especially after completing the e-KYC verification process.

What Is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is one of Maharashtra’s most impactful welfare schemes, designed to empower women and enhance their financial independence. It is fficially launched by the Mahayuti government. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides ₹1500 per month to eligible women across the state.

This initiative aims to bring long-term economic stability to women, especially those who belong to low-income families. The scheme not only provides financial assistance but also restores dignity and self-confidence among Maharashtra’s “Ladki Bahin,” the daughters and sisters who form the heart of the society.

Objective and Vision of the Ladki Bahin Yojana

The main objective of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is to make women self-reliant and ensure that no woman is left behind due to financial constraints. This scheme symbolizes the government’s emotional and moral commitment toward women’s empowerment.

Eligible women receive ₹1500 every month, directly transferred to their bank accounts under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. This assistance helps them meet household expenses, support children’s education, and maintain personal well-being without depending entirely on others.

The scheme especially benefits widows, single mothers, and women from underprivileged backgrounds, allowing them to stand strong financially.

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC

The government noticed that some bogus beneficiaries were taking advantage of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which led to the introduction of mandatory e-KYC verification. This step ensures transparency and that only genuine beneficiaries receive the scheme’s benefits.

The e-KYC process has been made simple and accessible on the official website — https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. The e-KYC window opened on 18th September and was initially available for two months.

However, due to several women facing challenges such as technical errors, OTP delays, and issues with Aadhaar linking, the government is considering an extension of the e-KYC deadline. The Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, confirmed that around 80 lakh women have already completed the process successfully.

She has urged them to finish the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC process before 18th November for those who haven’t completed it yet, while also assuring that the government will review special cases and difficulties faced by women.

How to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Online?

Completing the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC is a straightforward process. The following is how eligible women can do it:

  1. Visit the official portal, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

  2. Enter the registered mobile number and Aadhaar details.

  3. Verify the OTP sent to the mobile.

  4. Confirm your personal information and submit the form.

Once submitted, the e-KYC confirmation message will appear on the screen. It’s important to ensure that the Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active to receive OTPs smoothly. 

