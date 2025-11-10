Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025 LIVE: How to Get ₹1500 Each Month with Simple e-KYC Update

The Maharashtra government has launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to make women and mothers across the state financially independent. Eligible women receive ₹1500 per month as financial assistance under this scheme. However, during the verification process, several fake beneficiaries were identified. The government has now made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana to ensure transparency.

Many women initially faced challenges while completing the e-KYC process. The government has extended the e-KYC timeline to address this. Beneficiaries can now complete their Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC through the official website, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

The e-KYC facility has been available since 18th September and will now remain open for two months, giving women sufficient time to verify their details. The process is simple and user-friendly, and thousands of beneficiaries have already completed it successfully.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged all beneficiaries who have not yet completed the process to finish their e-KYC before 18th November to continue receiving the ₹1500 monthly benefit without interruption.