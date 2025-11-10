IIT JAM 2026: Application Correction Windows Closing Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Application: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Application correction window today, November 10, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in and edit/correct their details at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to edit the fields like name, date of birth, category, exam city and upload any necessary documents.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 exam: