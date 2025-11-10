IIT JAM 2026: Application Correction Windows Closing Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Key Points
- IIT JAM 2026 application correction window closes today, November 10, 2025 at 1159 PM.
- Documents can also be uploaded on jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
- Candidates can edit details such as name, date of birth, category, and exam city.
IIT JAM 2026 Application: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Application correction window today, November 10, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in and edit/correct their details at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to edit the fields like name, date of birth, category, exam city and upload any necessary documents.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|IIT JAM 2026 Application Form Correction deadline
|Exam name
|Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|jam2026.iitb.ac.in
|Level
|Masters
|Programmes
|
Master of Science (MSc)
Master of Science in Technology (or Master of Science - Master of Technology in a dual degree program context) [M.Sc. (Tech)]
Master of Science (by Research)[MS (Research)]
Integrated Doctor of Philosophy [Integrated PhD]
|Application portal
|joaps.iitb.ac.in
|Participating institutes
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
National Institute of Technology (NITs)
|Log in credentials
|Enrollment Id / Email AddressPassword
How to access IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction form?
Candidates interested in editing and/or correcting their details in the application form will need to follow the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
- Head to the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitb.ac.in/login
- Enter your details to login
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for application correction link
- Edit your details and carefully review before submitting
- Submit and download the confirmation page fir future reference
DIRECT LINK - IIT JAM 2026 Login Window
IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates
Students will be able to check IIT JAM 2026 important dates in the table below:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Application correction dates
|November 1 - 10, 2025
|Admit card download date
|January 5, 2026
|Exam date
|February 15, 2026
|Result date
|March 20, 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation