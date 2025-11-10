MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
IIT JAM 2026: Application Correction Windows Closing Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Nov 10, 2025, 17:20 IST

The IIT JAM 2026 application correction window closes today, November 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates can edit details like name, date of birth, category, exam city, and upload documents on jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Key Points

  • IIT JAM 2026 application correction window closes today, November 10, 2025 at 1159 PM.
  • Documents can also be uploaded on jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • Candidates can edit details such as name, date of birth, category, and exam city.

IIT JAM 2026 Application: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Application correction window today, November 10, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in and edit/correct their details at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to edit the fields like name, date of birth, category, exam city and upload any necessary documents.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  IIT JAM 2026 Application Form Correction deadline 
Exam name  Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
Board name  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  jam2026.iitb.ac.in
Level  Masters 
Programmes 

Master of Science (MSc)

Master of Science in Technology (or Master of Science - Master of Technology in a dual degree program context) [M.Sc. (Tech)]

Master of Science (by Research)[MS (Research)]

Integrated Doctor of Philosophy [Integrated PhD]
Application portal  joaps.iitb.ac.in
Participating institutes 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) 

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) 

National Institute of Technology (NITs)
Log in credentials  Enrollment Id / Email AddressPassword 

How to access IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction form?

Candidates interested in editing and/or correcting their details in the application form will need to follow the mentioned steps:

  1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
  2. Head to the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitb.ac.in/login
  3. Enter your details to login
  4. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for application correction link
  5. Edit your details and carefully review before submitting 
  6. Submit and download the confirmation page fir future reference 

DIRECT LINK - IIT JAM 2026 Login Window

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates

Students will be able to check IIT JAM 2026 important dates in the table below: 

Event  Date(s) 
Application correction dates  November 1 - 10, 2025
Admit card download date  January 5, 2026
Exam date  February 15, 2026
Result date  March 20, 2026

