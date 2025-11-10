Punjab Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Requirements

Punjab Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has published 393 vacancies for the recruitment of Special Educator Teacher (Primary Cadre) under the School Education Department, Punjab. Interested aspirants can apply for this designation from July 28 to August 27, 2025, on the official website. Before applying, they should check and fulfil all the eligibility conditions prescribed by the exam authorities. It covers areas like age limit, qualification, nationality, relaxation and other parameters that define the eligibility of the candidates. Those who fail to fulfil the educational/professional qualifications and other conditions may face disqualification in the recruitment process. Continue reading to learn more about the Punjab Primary Teacher eligibility criteria and other details on this page.

Punjab Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025 Understanding the Punjab Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025 will help you ascertain whether you fulfil the qualifications required for the role. The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released complete details regarding age, qualification, and other important factors in the official notification. To be eligible for this role, candidates must have completed graduation and passed a Diploma in Education Special Education (D.Ed. Spl.Ed.) or its equivalent. Additionally, they should fall within the age group of 18-37 years as on the cutoff dates. Age relaxation can be availed by reserved category candidates who are residents of Punjab. All the qualified candidates will have to submit the required documents and certificates to prove their eligibility and identity claims.

Punjab Primary Teacher Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important factor in the Punjab Primary Teacher eligibility criteria. The age of the candidates will be calculated as of 01.01.2025. The applicant's age should not be less than 18 years at the time of application. Here is the minimum and maximum Punjab Primary Teacher age limit shared below. Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 37 years Punjab Primary Teacher Age Limit Relaxation The age relaxation can be availed by the reserved category candidates who are residents of Punjab. It covers categories like Scheduled Caste, Backwards Classes, widows and divorced women, etc. Here is the category-wise Punjab Primary Teacher age limit relaxation shared below: Category Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) Scheduled Caste and Backwards Classes of the State of Punjab 5 years Employees of Punjab, other States, and Central Government 45 years Widows and Divorced Women of the State of Punjab 40 years

Punjab Primary Teacher Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important part of the Punjab Primary Teacher eligibility criteria. Those who have passed Graduation in any stream from a recognised University or Institution with minimum required marks are eligible for this role. Check the complete Punjab Primary Teacher educational qualification requirements shared below: Graduation in any stream from a recognised University or Institution. 50% marks are required in the case of General Category, and 45% marks are required in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Classes and Physically Handicapped candidates. And Passed Diploma in Education Special Education (D.Ed. Spl.Ed.) or its equivalent recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India from a recognised University or Institution, and valid registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Or Passed any other equivalent qualification, but a certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned university as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission/ Rehabilitation Council of India and valid registration with Rehabilitation Council of India. And Knowledge of the Punjabi language: Candidates must have passed the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Government from time to time. Punjab Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the Punjab Primary Teacher recruitment drive. They should be a resident of Punjab to avail of age relaxation, reservation benefits, etc.