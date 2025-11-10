Punjab PRT Teacher Salary: ₹29,200 Per Month – Check Job Profile, Allowances & Job Profile

Punjab PRT Teacher Salary: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has announced 393 vacancies for the Special Educator Teacher (Primary Cadre) under the School Education Department, Punjab. It is a promising opportunity for graduates who possess a diploma in Education Special Education (D.Ed. Spl.Ed.) and are looking for stable jobs in the teaching field. They will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written exam, followed by document verification. Upon appointment, they will be eligible for a lucrative salary, benefits, and future career growth opportunities. The candidates appointed for the Punjab PRT Teacher post will receive a monthly salary as per the Punjab Government Gazette Notification. Further details about the Punjab PRT Teacher Salary and Job Profile are shared on this page.

The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 393 vacancies for the Special Educator Teacher (Primary Cadre) posts. Graduates who have passed the Diploma in Education Special Education (D.Ed. Spl.Ed.) and fall within the age group of 18-37 years are eligible for this role. Candidates whose applications are accepted by the authorities will have to clear the written test of 100 marks. Additionally, they will have to fulfil all the educational/professional qualifications along with other conditions in order to get appointed for the post. The salary offered to the Punjab PRT Teachers is quite competitive and ensures financial benefits for all employees. Candidates should also check the Punjab PRT Teacher job profile to identify whether it suits their career interests and qualifications. In this article, we have compiled the Punjab PRT Teacher Salary in Hand along with job profile and other details for the candidate's reference.

Punjab PRT Teacher Salary in Hand The Punjab PRT Teacher salary in hand is the net figure computed after considering basic pay, allowances, and admissible deductions like income tax, contributions, and more. The salary of the newly appointed candidates is determined based on the Punjab Government Gazette Notification. As per the official notice, the Punjab PRT Teacher in hand salary will be Rs 29,200 per month. Candidates should be familiar with this amount to avoid any kind of dissatisfaction in future after joining the post. Punjab PRT Teacher Salary: Perks & Allowances (Expected) There is no information provided about perks and allowances in the Punjab PRT Teacher notification. If appointed candidates receive allowances, then it will increase the overall monthly salary and enhance their standard of living. The monthly salary may include the following perks and allowances:

Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Medical Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances Punjab PRT Teacher Job Profile A PRT (Primary Teacher) in Punjab focuses on providing quality education to the students. They should ensure overall development and be a part of the school activities. Their role is to support both academic and co-curricular activities. The roles and responsibilities included in the Punjab PRT Teacher Job Profile are: Create lesson plans and study materials based on the latest curriculum.

Assess the performance of students and provide feedback.

Ensure a healthy and engaging classroom environment.

Conduct co-curricular activities and motivate students to participate in the events.

Interact with parents and school authorities regarding the student’s performance and progress.