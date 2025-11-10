What is 'COP30' Climate Summit? Check Theme, Full Form, Significance, Host Country, and Other Key Details

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP30 is the 30th such summit. It will be held in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil. The meeting matters because climate change is a global problem: greenhouse gases do not respect borders, and we need collective action. Without progress, the world risks rising temperatures, extreme weather, sea-level rise and harm to vulnerable communities. By the time COP30 takes place, twenty-nine earlier COP meetings will have already set global goals, guidelines, and promises for climate action.
COP30 is crucial because it marks the 30th edition and comes at a moment when many countries must raise their ambitions and deliver on earlier commitments. In this article, we'll take a look at the theme of COP30, the host country, and other key details you should know.
What Does COP30 Stand For?
"COP" stands for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties. COP30 means the 30th meeting of the Parties to the UNFCCC. The "Parties" are the nearly 200 countries that have signed the convention. In short, COP30 is the 30th session of the UN global climate change negotiation forum.
COP30 Theme And Host Country
The host country is Belém (city) in Brazil, which will host COP30 from 10 to 21 November 2025. One of the key themes is adaptation—making communities, nature and economies resilient to climate change. The host country aims to push for the implementation of existing climate commitments, nature-based solutions (especially forests) and inclusive global cooperation.
