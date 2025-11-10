What is 'COP30' Climate Summit? Check Theme, Full Form, Significance, Host Country, and Other Key Details

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP30 is the 30th such summit. It will be held in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil. The meeting matters because climate change is a global problem: greenhouse gases do not respect borders, and we need collective action. Without progress, the world risks rising temperatures, extreme weather, sea-level rise and harm to vulnerable communities. By the time COP30 takes place, twenty-nine earlier COP meetings will have already set global goals, guidelines, and promises for climate action.

COP30 is crucial because it marks the 30th edition and comes at a moment when many countries must raise their ambitions and deliver on earlier commitments. In this article, we'll take a look at the theme of COP30, the host country, and other key details you should know.