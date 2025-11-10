Which Is the Smallest Railway Station of India?

Smallest in India: Ib Railway Station, located near Jharsuguda in Odisha, is officially the smallest railway station in India. Despite its tiny size, it is fully operational and managed by the South East Railway Zone of Indian Railways. It has only one short platform, making it a unique record holder among all Indian stations.
Where Is Ib Railway Station Located?
Ib station lies between Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar on the Tatanagar–Bilaspur line. It serves a small local population and nearby industrial areas. The platform is so short that only a few train coaches can stop at a time.
Shortest Name Railway Station
Ib is not only the smallest but also one of the shortest named railway stations in the world. With just two letters – I and B, it stands alongside the world’s shortest-named stations like Å in Norway and Ö in Sweden.
Historical Importance of Ib Station
Built during the British era in 1900, Ib station played a key role in the coal transport network from Odisha’s mines. It remains a symbol of India’s early railway expansion and the evolution of Indian Railways.
Longest Railway Platform in India
The Hubballi Junction in Karnataka has India’s longest railway platform, measuring 1,507 metres. It can accommodate two long trains at once and is an engineering marvel of Indian Railways.
Largest Railway Junction in India
Mathura Junction is India’s largest railway junction, with seven different routes meeting at one station. It connects major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, making it one of the busiest hubs.
Highest Railway Station in India
Ghum Railway Station, located near Darjeeling, is the highest railway station in India at an elevation of 2,258 meters (7,407 feet) above sea level. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage site under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Busiest Railway Station in India
Howrah Junction in Kolkata is India’s busiest and oldest railway station, handling over 1,000 trains and a million passengers daily. It represents the heart of Indian Railways’ massive network.
Largest Railway Network in Asia
Indian Railways is the largest railway network in Asia and the fourth largest in the world, covering over 68,000 km of track and connecting 7,000+ stations. It carries millions of passengers every day.
