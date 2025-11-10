Which Is the Smallest Railway Station of India?

Smallest in India: Ib Railway Station, located near Jharsuguda in Odisha, is officially the smallest railway station in India. Despite its tiny size, it is fully operational and managed by the South East Railway Zone of Indian Railways. It has only one short platform, making it a unique record holder among all Indian stations.

Where Is Ib Railway Station Located?

Ib station lies between Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar on the Tatanagar–Bilaspur line. It serves a small local population and nearby industrial areas. The platform is so short that only a few train coaches can stop at a time.

Shortest Name Railway Station

Ib is not only the smallest but also one of the shortest named railway stations in the world. With just two letters – I and B, it stands alongside the world’s shortest-named stations like Å in Norway and Ö in Sweden.