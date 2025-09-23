NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing Today on Answer Key Transparency, Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Supreme Court to take up Answer Key Transparency petition for NEET PG 2025 today
- NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule is expected to be announced after the hearing
- Petitioners demand transparency in the answer key, marking scheme and question paper
NEET PG SC Hearing: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear the NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency plea today, September 23, 2025. The apex court had earlier taken up the hearing on answer key transparency, but later postponed it by two weeks.
NEET PG candidates who appeared for the 2025 entrance exams have submitted a petition in the Supreme Court asking for the NBEMS to issue answer keys and question papers instead of the Question IDs issued. Candidates in the petition have claimed that the question IDs lack transparency and are confusing.
It must also be noted that the NEET PG 2025 counselling is yet to commence. It is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee will issue the NEET PG counselling schedule after the final hearing of the petition filed.
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing
The hearing of the petition filed by NEET PG aspirants demanding the release of the Question Paper instead of the Question ID, and transparency in the marking scheme and answer key, will be taken up by the Supreme Court today. Concerns were raised regarding the discrepancies in the NEET PG score and the question id released along with the answer key instead of the question paper. This is the first time that the NBEMS has issued the NEET PG answer keys.
NEET PG Counselling 2025
The schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025 is expected to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. The schedule will be available after the Supreme Court hearing. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams and wish to participate in the All India Quota 50% seats category must register for the counselling process through the link on the official counselling website.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation