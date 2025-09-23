NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing Today on Answer Key Transparency, Check Latest Updates Here

NEET PG SC Hearing: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear the NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency plea today, September 23, 2025. The apex court had earlier taken up the hearing on answer key transparency, but later postponed it by two weeks.

NEET PG candidates who appeared for the 2025 entrance exams have submitted a petition in the Supreme Court asking for the NBEMS to issue answer keys and question papers instead of the Question IDs issued. Candidates in the petition have claimed that the question IDs lack transparency and are confusing.

It must also be noted that the NEET PG 2025 counselling is yet to commence. It is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee will issue the NEET PG counselling schedule after the final hearing of the petition filed.